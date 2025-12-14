Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Quinn Hughes Traded To The Minnesota Wild

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Quite possibly one of the biggest trades in Canucks history occurred on Friday night as former captain Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren, and a 2026 first-round draft pick. Izzy and Nicolleta start this week’s episode off by breaking the trade down and going through each of the three players Vancouver received in return. After, they wrap with a discussion on the Goldeneyes’ standouts throughout the first five games of the season.

0:30 — Quinn Hughes Traded To The Minnesota Wild

1:55 — Initial thoughts

4:35 — The situation is the concern; not the trade itself

8:02 — Are the Canucks finally rebuilding?

9:50 — Breaking Down The Trade Return

10:20 — Marco Rossi will be the Canucks’ second-line center (once Elias Pettersson returns)

14:40 — Zeev Buium has the potential to be a star on the blueline

21:50 — Liam Öhgren isn’t just a throw-in

26:00 — The Impact of Hughes’ Departure

26:00 — Will Hughes stay in Minnesota long-term?

28:48 — Should Hughes be named to the Canucks’ Ring of Honour at the end of his career?

32:50 — Who should be the Canucks’ next captain?

36:15 — Weekly Recap

36:48 — Canucks (1–3–0)

40:15 — Goldeneyes (1–0–0)

47:10 — Early Standouts on the Goldeneyes

47:55 — Nicolleta’s picks

49:20 — Izzy’s picks

Watch Episode 18 Here:

