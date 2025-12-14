    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Quinn Hughes Traded To The Minnesota Wild

    Breaking down the Quinn Hughes trade in Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually, episode 18.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    Quite possibly one of the biggest trades in Canucks history occurred on Friday night as former captain Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren, and a 2026 first-round draft pick. Izzy and Nicolleta start this week’s episode off by breaking the trade down and going through each of the three players Vancouver received in return. After, they wrap with a discussion on the Goldeneyes’ standouts throughout the first five games of the season. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 18. 

    0:30 — Quinn Hughes Traded To The Minnesota Wild 

    • 1:55 — Initial thoughts
    • 4:35 — The situation is the concern; not the trade itself 
    • 8:02 — Are the Canucks finally rebuilding? 

    9:50 — Breaking Down The Trade Return 

    • 10:20 — Marco Rossi will be the Canucks’ second-line center (once Elias Pettersson returns) 
    • 14:40 — Zeev Buium has the potential to be a star on the blueline 
    • 21:50 — Liam Öhgren isn’t just a throw-in 

    26:00 — The Impact of Hughes’ Departure 

    • 26:00 — Will Hughes stay in Minnesota long-term? 
    • 28:48 — Should Hughes be named to the Canucks’ Ring of Honour at the end of his career? 
    • 32:50 — Who should be the Canucks’ next captain? 

    36:15 — Weekly Recap 

    • 36:48 — Canucks (1–3–0) 
    • 40:15 — Goldeneyes (1–0–0) 

    47:10 — Early Standouts on the Goldeneyes

    • 47:55 — Nicolleta’s picks 
    • 49:20 — Izzy’s picks 

    Watch Episode 18 Here: 

    Nov 11, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) rests during warm up prior to a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

