Vancouver Canucks Who Need New Contracts After The 2025-26 Season

As the Vancouver Canucks finish out the 2025-26 campaign, the focus is starting to shift to the 2026 off-season. The big date on the calendar is June 26, as it could feature the Canucks picking first overall in the draft. While most of the attention will be on the draft, Vancouver will also have to decide which players will receive contract extensions over the next few months.
The Canucks have 14 players who are either Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agents next season. According to PuckPedia, Vancouver has just over $23 million in cap space, with 31 of the 50 contract spots used. Here is a look at which players need to be re-signed this off-season.
Starting with the Unrestricted Free Agents, the biggest names are Evander Kane and Teddy Blueger. When it comes to Kane, it is hard to imagine a contract extension is on the way, considering his play this season. As for Blueger, a multi-year deal makes sense, as he not only plays center but can also be a leader in the dressing room moving forward.
As for the other four Unrestricted Free Agents, they may be signed as depth options for next season. Up front is 32-year-old Joseph LaBate, while on defence are 28-year-old Guillaume Brisebois and 34-year-old Derek Forbort. 27-year-old Jiří Patera also needs a new deal, but his fate could be determined by how Vancouver builds out the goaltending position next year.
The Canucks will also have to decide what they want to do with forward Curtis Douglas. The 26-year-old is a Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agent at the end of the year, meaning he needs to be extended to remain with the organization. Douglas has the potential to be a useful player for a rebuilding team like Vancouver, as he brings a physical element that the organization has missed this year.
Now for the Restricted Free Agents. The only player currently on the Canucks roster is defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. The 26-year-old provides depth for the organization but may not return if Vancouver wants to give some of their younger defenders opportunities next season.
As for the players currently with the Abbotsford Canucks, six need to be extended. Starting with the forwards, Chase Stilman, Jayden Grubbe and Danila Klimovich are all regular RFAs, while Nils Åman is arbitration eligible. As for the blue line, both Jack Thompson and Cole Clayton are arbitration-eligible.
In the end, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin will be busy over the next few months. Not only do they need to nail the 2026 draft, but they also have to build out the organization for next season. Ultimately, it will be intriguing to see who the Canucks elect to bring back for 2026-27 and which players will be with new organizations next year.
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