Vancouver Goes 0–8 In Back-To-Back Saturday Quadruple-Headers

If there’s anything that encapsulates the current state of Vancouver’s hockey scene, it’s the city’s performance in their back-to-back Saturday quadruple-headers. Two weeks in a row, on both March 14 and March 21, all of Vancouver and BC’s representatives in the NHL, PWHL, AHL, and WHL took part in their own respective games.
They did not win a single game during this stretch.
Yeah. Not a great statline.
Things weren’t completely negative during these two jam-packed hockey days, however. The March 14 quadruple-header actually started with the Vancouver Goldeneyes impressing and playing well despite dropping their game by a score of 3–2 in overtime. The Goldeneyes more than doubled their opponent, the Ottawa Charge’s, shot totals, lobbing 36 on Gwyneth Philips. This was the second game in which Vancouver played like a team that deserved to win.
Next up on the dockett were three different 7:00 pm games — the Vancouver Giants against the Victoria Royals, the Vancouver Canucks against the Seattle Kraken, and the Abbotsford Canucks against the Henderson Silver Knights. Unlike the Goldeneyes, none of these three teams were able to push their games to overtime. Both the Giants and the Canucks lost their respective games by a score of 5–2.
To the Giants’ credit, they managed to keep the game tied up until the third period, with Brett Olson and Braydon Riggall scoring the two goals for Vancouver. They managed to put 31 shots on Royals goaltender Jake Pilon, while Giants netminder Kelton Pyne made 32 stops on 36 shots faced.
The Canucks, on the other hand, had a much harder time putting together a winning effort on the 14th. Two goals from Kraken forwards Jared McCann and Bobby McMann put Vancouver down 2–1 by the end of the first period. From there, it was all Seattle, with only Evander Kane and Marco Rossi scoring for the Canucks.
BC’s final game of the day took place at the Rogers Forum, where Abbotsford lost by a score of 4–1 to the Silver Knights. Arshdeep Bains scored the lone goal for the AHL Canucks, while Jiří Patera stopped 19 of 22 shots against. Abbotsfod also welcomed two new faces into their lineup, as Bennett Schimek and Jayden Grubbe played in their first games for the team.
A week later, Vancouver repeated the same record. Once again, it was the Goldeneyes who kicked things off for Vancouver, dropping their afternoon game against the two-time defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost by a score of 3–1. While the Goldeneyes came out with more energy, it was Minnesota who ultimately scored first and didn’t look back from there. Mannon McMahon got the Goldeneyes’ lone goal in the third period.
The Canucks were up next on the 21st, losing 3–1 to the St. Louis Blues during Saturday’s afternoon matchup. This particular effort wasn’t very inspiring from Vancouver, who put together a total of 15 shots through three periods. While St. Louis didn’t have a particularly consistent game either, the Canucks were evidently much worse.
At 6:00 pm, Abbotsford took on the San Jose Barracuda, though this was the lone game of the eight that took place away from BC. Chase Stillman got things off to a good start for Abbotsford, though San Jose scored four unanswered to ultimately win their game by a score of 4–1. The third period of this game was filled with a crop of penalties as well, as four players were given game misconducts at the 16-minute mark.
The Giants were the final team to play tonight, as well as the only team to nab at least a point in their effort, as they dropped their game by a score of 4–3 in overtime against the Kamloops Blazers. Tonight was also the Giants’ last game of the 2025–26 season, during which team awards were handed out to players such as Ryan Lin, who was named Team MVP, the player’s choice award, and the Giants’ leading scorer.
While Vancouver will not have another quadruple-header for the remainder of the season, both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes will play on the same day one more time — April 14. The Goldeneyes will take on the Boston Fleet, while the Canucks will face the Los Angeles Kings in their final home game of the 2025–26 season. Both games will start at 7:00 pm PT.
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