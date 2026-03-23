Vancouver Goes 0–8 In Back-To-Back Saturday Quadruple-Headers

At 6:00 pm, Abbotsford took on the San Jose Barracuda, though this was the lone game of the eight that took place away from BC. Chase Stillman got things off to a good start for Abbotsford, though San Jose scored four unanswered to ultimately win their game by a score of 4–1. The third period of this game was filled with a crop of penalties as well, as four players were given game misconducts at the 16-minute mark.