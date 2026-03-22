Canucks Set New Franchise Record For Losses On Home-Ice

With their 3–1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks have officially set a new franchise record for losses on home-ice in a single season. They are currently at 23 losses through 36 games at Rogers Arena through the 2025–26 season, breaking the record of 22 held by their 1997–98 season.
The Canucks’ 1997–98 team finished their season with a record of 15–22–4 at home. Their overall record on the season was 25–43–14, which put them at 24th of 26 teams in the NHL at the time. Despite the record, they still finished their season with 64 points.
Four other Canucks teams are now tied for the third-most losses on home-ice in a single season: 1976–77, 1984–85, 1998–99, and 2015–16. All four of these teams finished their seasons with 21 home losses, with only two of them hitting the 15-win mark (1984–85 and 2015–16).
With their Saturday night loss to the Blues, Vancouver also registered their 40th loss of the season. This ties them with the 1993–94, 1996–97, and 2017–18 seasons for the eighth-most overall losses in a single season. The Canucks’ franchise record in overall losses is 50, which belongs to the 1971–72 team.
Vancouver will not be able to break their franchise record for losses on the road, as they currently only have 17 and will play in eight more through the remainder of this season. The club-high belongs to the 1971–72 team that lost 30 games, winning only six and tying in three. If the Canucks lose all eight remaining road games, they’ll finish with 25 road losses, tying them with four other seasons for the fifth-most in club history.
The Canucks will play in two more games at home, against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, before heading back on the road for four games.
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