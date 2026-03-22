Canucks Set New Franchise Record For Losses On Home-Ice

Vancouver will not be able to break their franchise record for losses on the road, as they currently only have 17 and will play in eight more through the remainder of this season. The club-high belongs to the 1971–72 team that lost 30 games, winning only six and tying in three. If the Canucks lose all eight remaining road games, they’ll finish with 25 road losses, tying them with four other seasons for the fifth-most in club history.