Canucks Activate Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph Off Injured Reserve

The Vancouver Canucks will be getting a boost to their blueline, as defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been activated off injured-reserve. Joseph has been on the Canucks' IR since March 3.
Joseph has missed Vancouver's past eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained on March 2 against the Dallas Stars. Earlier this week, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote had noted that the defenceman could be back as soon as this weekend, though Joseph is not part of his team's lineup against the St. Louis Blues today.
Joseph, who will be a restricted free-agent come the end of this season, was signed by the Canucks during the 2025 off-season. He has a goal and four assists in 24 games played so far this season and has averaged 13:18 minutes per game.
Vancouver will resume their current home stand with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm PT.
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