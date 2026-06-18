Vancouver’s Most Recent PWHL Draft Pick Has Ties To Former Canucks Captain Messier
The cousin of a polarizing former Canucks captain was just drafted to the Vancouver Goldeneyes of the PWHL.
The Messier name is returning to Vancouver’s professional hockey scene.
Ashley Messier, a defender out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was selected 61st-overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft. From Wilcox, Saskatchewan, Messier is no stranger to Western Canada — but for more reasons than just that.
Messier, the forward, had a long career in the NHL that was predominantly spent with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers. He did, however, spend three seasons with the Canucks — all of which he was the team’s captain during.
The former Canucks forward’s list of controversies during his time with Vancouver is extensive, ranging from him electing to wear #11 — which had been unspokenly retired by the organization in honour of the deceased Wayne Maki — to his less-than-stellar performances under a costly contract. For these reasons, he has developed a negative image around the Canucks’ fanbase.
Messier, the defender, was Vancouver’s fifth and final selection of the 2026 PWHL Draft, being the third defender picked by the Goldeneyes following the selections of Caroline “KK” Harvey first-overall and Jules Constantinople at 25th. Messier won an NCAA ECAC championship with Cornell University during the 2024–25 season, putting together a career-high of seven goals and 13 assists in 35 games played.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.