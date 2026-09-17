Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko Skating At 2026 Training Camp

Thatcher Demko is on the ice at Canucks training camp, though he has no official timeline for return.
Time will tell whether Thatcher Demko will be hitting the ice on opening night for the Vancouver Canucks.
Demko’s 2025–26 season was cut short when he departed from a January 11 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He underwent hip surgery soon after and was ruled out for the remainder of the year. The goaltender spent the 2026 off-season rehabbing from this surgery and is still working his way back to this day.
While the Canucks have taken precautions in the event that Demko is not ready for opening night, such as signing veteran goaltender Chris Driedger to a PTO, his presence at Vancouver’s training camp is a positive sign. The goaltender skated early on Day 1 of Vancouver’s 2026 Training Camp but was not listed as part of either Group A or B's rosters.
“It is a moving conversation, obviously, with Thatcher, and we will, on the daily, be looking at options. We have Driedger in on a PTO as an option, and we’ll be looking at all avenues to be able to make sure that we feel really good about what we have in that position.”
Vancouver’s management team has been coy with updates on Demko’s status, with Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson specifically stating that the team isn’t putting a timeline on the goaltender.
“The main focus is on Thatcher, not necessarily for what he means to the organization, but Thatcher the person,” the GM said in Vancouver’s season-opening press conference on Wednesday. “He’s battled a lot. He’s been through a lot physically and emotionally. You can imagine the amount of recoveries and things that he has gone through, and what that mental strain has been on with him, for myself and the organization over the summer. But just trying to support him, he’s done so much work.
“I think he’s a perfect example of somebody that just keeps fighting and keeps wanting to get back,” Johnson added. “He has so much love for the game and love for his teammates and some of our discussions. He doesn’t just want to get back and play. He wants to get back and be a part of this solution for this organization moving forward.”
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