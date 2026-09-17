Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko Skating At 2026 Training Camp

“The main focus is on Thatcher, not necessarily for what he means to the organization, but Thatcher the person,” the GM said in Vancouver’s season-opening press conference on Wednesday. “He’s battled a lot. He’s been through a lot physically and emotionally. You can imagine the amount of recoveries and things that he has gone through, and what that mental strain has been on with him, for myself and the organization over the summer. But just trying to support him, he’s done so much work.