Canucks Hire Former Player Agent Daren Hermiston

“Daren brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our group, from so many different parts of the game,” Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson said in a press release of the hire. “Not only were we impressed by his recruiting skills from being a player agent, but also his ability and understanding of how to help develop players who have different skillsets and abilities. He has also been involved in several sports business ventures as well, things that should translate well into his new role with the team. We are very excited to have Daren join our organization.”