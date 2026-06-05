Canucks Hire Former Player Agent Daren Hermiston

The Canucks have hired former player agent, Daren Hermiston, as their new Director of Player Personnel and Player Development.
After reports broke yesterday, the organization announced that they have officially hired former player agent Daren Hermiston as their new Director of Player Personnel and Player Development.
“Daren brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our group, from so many different parts of the game,” Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson said in a press release of the hire. “Not only were we impressed by his recruiting skills from being a player agent, but also his ability and understanding of how to help develop players who have different skillsets and abilities. He has also been involved in several sports business ventures as well, things that should translate well into his new role with the team. We are very excited to have Daren join our organization.”
From Kamloops, Hermiston will join the Canucks staff after serving as a player agent for THE.TEAM, formerly known as Wasserman Hockey. As an agent, some of Hermiston's clients included Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke, and Montréal Canadiens prospect Tyler Thorpe.
Hermiston is the latest of what have been many changes made by the Canucks organization in the past month. Earlier this week, Vancouver hired Manny Malhotra as their 23rd head coach in franchise history. On May 14, Johnson was brought on as the next GM, while Daniel and Henrik Sedin were hired as the team's new co-Presidents of Hockey Operations.
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