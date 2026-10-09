Why A Shakeup Is Needed On The Canucks' Power Play

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 8:30 PM
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled on the man advantage this season so far.
Five games into the 2026-27 campaign, a glaring issue has emerged with the Vancouver Canucks. That issue would be the power play, which currently sits at 17.6%. Overall, Vancouver has gone three for 17 with the man advantage while also giving up three shorthanded goals.
Outside of injury replacements, the Canucks' power play units have stayed consistent through the first five games. The first unit includes Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Marco Rossi, and Filip Hronek, while the second unit features Liam Öhgren, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Tom Willander, and Zeev Buium. Other players who have featured on the power play this year are Drew O'Connor and Paul Cotter, who has one of the three goals this year.
One of the big issues with Vancouver's power play is not enough shots on net. The Canucks are able to establish good possession time, but are often looking to make the perfect play rather than just get as many pucks on net as possible. During their 17 power plays, or 29:08 with the man advantage, Vancouver has recorded just 18 shots.
While five games is a small sample size, the results show that changes need to happen. Between the lack of shots and the shorthanded chances given up, both units look like they need a shake up. Here are two options on how the Canucks could construct their power play moving forward.
First Unit:
|Zeev Buium
|Jonathan Lekkerimäki
|Jake DeBrusk
|Elias Pettersson
|Linus Karlsson
Second Unit:
|Filip Hronek
|Brock Boeser
|Liam Öhgren
|Marco Rossi
|Paul Cotter
Splitting up the units into the first and second lines could be beneficial to the group. The trios have built some chemistry at even strength, which could translate to the man advantage. The addition of Cotter to the power play is also something to explore, as he has shown to have good hands in front of the net, while his 6'2", 213 lbs frame could act as a solid screen.
Ultimately, Manny Malhotra and his staff need to make some changes to the power play. The scheme is too predictable, and the first unit is giving up too many chances against. While the campaign is still very early, a change now could benefit the rest of the season.
Oct 1, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) and forward Paul Cotter (47) during a stop in play against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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