The Vancouver Canucks Are Taking A Lot Of Penalties At Bad Times

A similar situation occurred in Thursday’s 7–2 loss to the Hurricanes. Early in the first period, Vancouver earned an early power play three minutes into the game. Though, once their power play expired, Drew O’Connor took a tripping penalty that awarded the Hurricanes the advantage instead. After Andrei Svechnikov scored on that power play, as well as the penalty taken less than five minutes later, Vancouver found themselves in a 3–0 hole that they were never able to climb out of.