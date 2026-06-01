Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Championship Recap

Hronek, who also represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics earlier in the year, reprised his role as his team’s top-defender during this year’s World Championship. He consistently logged the most minutes of any player on his team through every game, even finishing with the highest average of minutes played per game throughout the competition with 24:02 minutes. The Canucks defenceman scored the lone goal in his team’s quarter-final loss and finished the tournament with three points in eight games.