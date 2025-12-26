Why The Vancouver Canucks Should Change Their Goal Song

The first time the Vancouver Canucks used “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds as their goal song was on December 10, 2021 in a 4–3 80’s-night win against the Winnipeg Jets. The song stuck with the team throughout their next couple of games, all the way until this very moment, more than four years after it was first introduced.

There’s no doubt that the song has become synonymous with a certain era of Canucks history — one dominated by Artūrs Šilovs backstopping his team to Game 6 victories, or Vancouver roaring back from being down 4–1 to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5–4 in Game 1 — but, to be completely frank, that era has ended. With the end of an era, there must come a new beginning — and a new goal song.

When that part of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” plays — you know, that part — what pops into your head first? For me, it’s Vancouver’s 4–3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 14 in 2021, when the Canucks overcame a 3–0 Columbus lead to win in regulation. It was my first time hearing this goal song live; while I’d been a bit of a critic initially, by Vancouver’s fourth goal of the night, I saw why so many had advocated in favour of it.

Since then, this goal song has followed the Canucks through various shifts in the organization. It began with a new Jim Rutherford and Bruce Boudreau-led Canucks team, to Bo Horvat’s departure and the arrival of Rick Tocchet, to the team that clinched the Pacific Division in 2024.

Things have changed since then. Taking a look at the rosters from the first time this goal song was used to now, only six players remain with the team: Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Nils Höglander, and Thatcher Demko. While it’s easy to say that the song could follow these core players’ tenure with the Canucks, that’s not entirely the case. Boeser, Pettersson, Myers, and Demko were all around for Vancouver’s previous goal song before that, Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.”

Let’s take a broader look at the other Canucks on the team when this goal song emerged. Vancouver players who were considered key pieces in their roster include Horvat, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes. While Horvat had been dealt by the time the Canucks were facing the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Miller and Hughes were instrumental in this version of the Canucks’ success. Both of those players have since moved on.

While Hughes and Miller don't completely encapsulate that particular era in Canucks history on their own, they were still major figures who each spent six plus years with Vancouver. Their absence from the team isn't a complete diversion from the "core," but still marks a big shift in the team's direction. Think of it this way; for the longest time, Hughes was (and will be for awhile) referred to as the best defenceman in Vancouver's franchise history. He was considered a big piece in Vancouver's future until he suddenly wasn't.

Many tend to associate certain goal songs with certain eras in team history, and the Canucks are no exception. “Holiday” was the 2011 Canucks’ anthem as they slayed dragons and scored stanchion goals to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals. A fitting goal song works with a team when that team has a noticeable identity. Right now, the Canucks aren’t quite there yet. It almost feels as though a new era is being ushered in with the sudden influx of young players such as Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, and Liam Öhgren, or even upcoming prospects like Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes. Vancouver’s current trajectory feels like it’s stuck in limbo, trying to decide whether to linger in the past or look forward to the future.

Because of their uncertainty with direction, it doesn’t make sense for the Canucks to stick with their current goal song. As great as “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is and has been for Vancouver, it’s time for the Canucks to look towards the future — not dwell in the past.

