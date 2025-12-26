Canucks Prospect Of The Month: Basile Sansonnens Finding His Way In The NL

Basile Sansonnens is a late-round prospect who, at 19, has already made the jump to pro. The Vancouver Canucks defenceman is currently playing for Lausanne HC in the NL. Initially drafted 221st overall in 2024, Sansonnens is listed at 6'3", 196 lbs and is scheduled to play for Switzerland at the 2026 World Juniors.

Sansonnens spent last season in the QMJHL with the Rimouski Océanic. His time in the CHL was short, but it did feature a trip to the 2025 Memorial Cup. In 54 games, Sansonnens recorded one goal and 12 points while adding an additional five points in 23 playoff games.

As for this season, Sansonnens has returned home to Switzerland. So far this season, he has three points in 31 games while averaging 11:27 of ice time. On top of his games in the NL, Sansonnens featured on Lausanne HC's Champions Hockey League squad, recording a goal and an assist in four games.

Overall, Sansonnens is an intriguing prospect thanks to his size and ability to play a shutdown role. He is currently signed to a multi-year contract in the NL, meaning it may be a while before he makes the jump to North America full-time. With Sansonnens expected to play a key role for Switzerland at the upcoming World Juniors, Canucks fans will get the chance to see how the seventh-rounder matches up against some of the top players from his age group.

Basile Sansonnens 2026 World Juniors Schedule:

December 27, 2025: Switzerland vs USA, 3:00 pm PT

December 28, 2025: Switzerland vs Sweden, 11:00 am PT

December 30, 2025: Switzerland vs Germany, 11:00 am PT

December 31 2025: Switzerland vs Slovakia, 10:00 am PT

