Vancouver Canucks Top 10 Prospects: End Of 2025 Edition

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks' top 10 prospects. In this recurring series, members of The Hockey News' Canucks site take a look at the future of the organization. Here is a look at the top prospects in Vancouver's system at the end of 2025.

*Note: To qualify for this list, players must be 23 or under and have played fewer than 25 combined NHL regular-season and postseason games. Players are ranked based on age, position, potential, and overall performance during the 2024-25 season.

Honourable Mention: Gabriel Chiarot- Brampton Steelheads- OHL

RW, 5'11", 191 lbs- 175th overall in 2025

Gabriel Chiarot is having a strong second season in the OHL. The 19-year-old has 24 points in 30 games and leads the Brampton Steelheads with 14 goals. Chiarot is on pace to set a new career high in points as he is 11 away from tying his 2024-25 total.

10. Anthony Romani- Michigan State University, NCAA

C, 6'0", 185 lbs- 162nd overall in 2024

Anthony Romani has adjusted well to life in the NCAA. The 20-year-old has 10 points in 16 games on what is a stacked Michigan State University team. Ultimately, Romani is showing he can provide consistent offence while playing a middle-six role against older competition.

9. Wilson Björck- Colorado College, NCAA

C, 6'0", 165 lbs- 143rd overall in 2025

Wilson Björck is getting plenty of opportunities during his first NCAA season. He has played over 18 minutes in each of his last three games for Colorado College while producing eight points in 15 games. Björck will have the chance to really impress Canucks fans over the next few weeks as he plays for Sweden at the 2026 World Juniors.

8. Riley Patterson- Niagara IceDogs, OHL

C, 6'0", 192 lbs- 125th overall in 2024

Riley Patterson has been a point machine this year in the OHL. The 19-year-old has 41 points in 30 games, which includes 19 goals. Patterson is also demonstrating that he can be a consistent first-line center, which should help with his overall development.

7. Vilmer Alriksson- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

LW, 6'6", 214 lbs- 107th overall in 2023

Vancouver does not have another player like Vilmer Alriksson in their system. The 20-year-old has turned into a wrecking ball for the Abbotsford Canucks, posting 50 penalty minutes in 26 games this year. It is clear that the organization has high hopes for Alriksson, as the organization is giving him plenty of opportunities during his rookie season.

6. Ty Mueller- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

C, 5'11", 185 lbs- 105th overall in 2023

Ty Mueller had a tough start to the year. He has dealt with injuries, which included one that kept him out of the Prospects Showcase before the season started. With eight points in 22 games, Mueller will need to have a big second half to match his 39-point total from 2024-25.

5. Ty Young- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

G, 6'3", 181 lbs- 144th overall in 2022

Ty Young has had a tough start to his AHL season. He is 0-7-0 with Abbotsford with an .840 save percentage, but 3-0-0 with a .917 save percentage in the ECHL. Unless injuries hit, Young will most likely spend most of the season with the Kalamazoo Wings, where he can continue to get game action rather than sit on the bench in the AHL.

4. Sawyer Mynio- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

LD, 6'1", 173 lbs- 89th overall in 2023

One player who has stepped up in a significant way this season has been Sawyer Mynio. The 20-year-old has spent time on the AHL Canucks' top pairing and is up to 11 points in his first 27 games. Even with players returning from injury, Mynio has remained in the lineup, showing that he has developed a level of trust with Manny Malhotra and the Abbotsford coaching staff.

3. Kirill Kudryavtsev- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

LD, 5'11", 200 lbs- 208th overall in 2022

Kirill Kudryavtsev continues to show why he is a draft-day steal. The 21-year-old has become a key piece of the AHL Canucks blue line and sits third on the team with 12 points in 23 games. If injuries hit Vancouver's defence, Kudryavtsev could get another call-up before the season is done.

2. Alexei Medvedev- London Knights, OHL

G, 6'2", 178 lbs- 47th overall in 2025

Alexei Medvedev has been a brick wall this season for the London Knights. The 18-year-old has a 13-8-1 record while posting a save percentage of .905. Medvedev has the Knights near the top of the OHL standings once again as he has won three of his last four games.

1. Braeden Cootes- Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL

C, 5'11", 183 lbs- 15th overall in 2025

Usurpingly, Braeden Cootes takes top spot on this list. The 18-year-old has 23 points in 17 WHL games this year and has been selected to represent Canada at the 2026 World Juniors. Cootes has a very bright future, which could include making the jump to the NHL full-time as early as next season.

