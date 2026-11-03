Why The Vancouver Canucks Should Consider Claiming Brad Lambert Off Waivers

Vancouver Canucks
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Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 11:45 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 11:45 PM
The Winnipeg Jets placed the 22-year-old on waivers Tuesday.
An intriguing name has hit the NHL waiver wire. On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets placed former 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert on waivers. The 22-year-old forward has played 11 games this season and recorded one assist.
Lambert has had an interesting career up until this point. At the start of the 2021-22 campaign, he was thought of as a top-five prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft. In the end, he struggled during his draft year, where he dropped to 30th overall before being selected by the Jets.
After being drafted, Lambert made his way to North America, where he started his career in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose. He would play 14 games before being assigned to the WHL, where he helped the Seattle Thunderbirds make it to the 2023 Memorial Cup Final. Lambert was a point-producing machine in the WHL as he recorded 38 points in 26 games before finishing the playoffs with 26 points in 17 games.
Since his time in the WHL, Lambert has spent the last four seasons bouncing between the NHL and AHL. His best year came in 2023-24, where he recorded 55 points in 64 games with the Manitoba Moose. So far in his career, Lambert has 106 points in 173 AHL games, along with nine points in 42 games.
This year, Lambert hasn't had many opportunities in Winnipeg. While he has played 11 games, he is averaging 9:10 of ice time with close to zero time on the power play. According to Natural Stat Trick, Lambert has created two individual high-danger scoring chances at even strength and has an xGF% of 23.59.
Lambert is the type of low-risk bet that Ryan Johnson and his staff should be making on the waiver wire. He is a fast, offensively gifted player and is young enough to fit with the rebuild timeline. Lambert is also right-handed and has shown he can play center, which is a current need for the Vancouver Canucks.
The good news for the Canucks is that the team currently sits at the top of the waiver wire list. This means that if Johnson and his staff feel that Lambert is worth claiming, they don't need to hope that another team claims him first. Waivers are determined by the NHL standings, which is why Vancouver currently has top priority in the order.
With players like Lambert, a change of scenery may be exactly what they need to get back on track. It clearly hasn't worked with the Jets, which could be the Canucks' gain. If Johnson decides to claim Lambert, it could lead to another win for the organization on the waiver wire.
Oct 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Brad Lambert (93) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
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