Why Was Brock Boeser In A Non-Contact Jersey At Today's Canucks Practice?

“[He had] a couple things going on, not being on the ice as much with the injury, and having the break, and then getting through the concussion, and then you have a viral on top of it, and tried to condition. And he went out there. He didn't want to leave, but I think the therapists wanted to do the right thing, just because the concussion was in play. And then once you get caught up in that you’ve got to make sure it is the viral, and you still have to go through the protocol of the NHL coming back your first skate in a red jersey.”