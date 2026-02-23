3 Canucks Whose Performances At The 2026 Winter Olympics Could Have Increased Their Trade Value

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now in the books, the Vancouver Canucks will now turn their sights towards the rest of their 2025–26 regular season. The most pressing issue facing them is the fact that the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline takes place on March 6, only four games after the team’s return to play. While some of the Canucks reported to be on the market have had the Olympic break off, some put up strong performances that may end up drawing more suitors.
While not the most prominent name on any trade talks surrounding Vancouver, David Kämpf is a pending UFA whose performance with the Canucks so far has fluctuated. Though he hasn’t been relied on to produce lots of offence, it did take him over a month to record his first point of the season. Overall, he’s been more-so responsible for the defensive side of the ice, while occasionally chipping in alongside wingers like Brock Boeser or Jake DeBrusk.
At the Olympics, Kämpf found success in a bigger role for Czechia. Only four players on Team Czechia finished the tournament with more points than him: Martin Nečas (3G 5A), David Pastrňák (2G 3A), Roman Červenka (2G 3A), and fellow Canuck Filip Hronek (5A). Kämpf averaged 16:14 minutes played per game, the fourth-most among Czech forwards, and was a big part of Czechia’s penalty kill. Notably, he took 91 faceoffs through five games this tournament, winning 52.75% of them.
If teams weren’t curious before, after watching Kämpf’s performances with Czechia, they may be knocking on Vancouver’s door with questions about the forward’s price tag.
Teams looking to make a deep playoff push likely had their eyes on Teddy Blueger before the 2026 Winter Olympics even began. Prior to the break, the forward enjoyed a very offensively-successful eight-game stretch that saw him record four goals and three assists after returning from injury on January 21.
While he didn’t quite record similar offensive numbers at the Olympics, Blueger still managed to have himself a solid tournament as a member of Team Latvia. Only Zemgus Girgensons (21:40) logged a higher average TOI through four games, as Blueger finished with approximately 17:57 minutes per game. Relied on from a more-defensive perspective, Blueger still managed to log some time on Latvia’s power play during the competition. Where Blueger shone most, however, was in the faceoff dot, where he recorded a 61.19% win rate that ranks seventh of all players in the tournament.
When the Canucks return to play on Wednesday, Blueger will have more opportunities to showcase his talents, whether Vancouver decides to trade him or not.
Expectations were high for Lukas Reichel when the forward joined the Canucks organization at the end of October, but after spending a good chunk of time with Vancouver at centre after spending the bulk of his NHL career at wing, he ended up with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL. Canucks management had discussed potential trade options for the forward, though at the time it’d seemed as though no one would bite. After the 2026 Winter Olympics, this may have changed.
Reichel’s tournament ended with him potting two goals and one assist in five games played by Team Germany. During two of these matches, Reichel ended up spending some time on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Frederik Tiffels, a duo that’d helped make up Germany’s top-line through the competition. This, in part, helped him register his final two points of the Olympics in Germany’s 6–2 loss to Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Reichel finished with the fifth-highest average TOI per game of Germany’s forwards with 16:14 minutes.
Reichel’s offensive upside could be a good depth piece for a contending team to add heading into a deep playoff run — especially in considering his play alongside Draisaitl.
