3 Canucks Whose Performances At The 2026 Winter Olympics Could Have Increased Their Trade Value

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now in the books, the Vancouver Canucks will now turn their sights towards the rest of their 2025–26 regular season. The most pressing issue facing them is the fact that the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline takes place on March 6, only four games after the team’s return to play. While some of the Canucks reported to be on the market have had the Olympic break off, some put up strong performances that may end up drawing more suitors.