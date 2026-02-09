14 Canucks Have Won Medals At The Winter Olympics Since 2000

It’s been 4,371 days since NHL players took part in the Winter Olympics, though on February 11, the wait will finally be over. Seven current members of the Vancouver Canucks organization — Elias Pettersson (Sweden), Kevin Lankinen (Finland), Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis (Latvia), Filip Hronek and David Kämpf (Czechia), and Lukas Reichel (Germany) — will take part in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, all with the hopes of taking home some hardware for their respective countries. If any of them do so, they’ll join the 14 other players who have won Olympic medals while with the Canucks organization since 2000.