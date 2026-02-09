From Wolanin To Berard: All Of The Abbotsford Canucks All-Stars

He spent much of the 2024-25 season with the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings, earning 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 47 games, while also scoring two goals in four games spent with Abbotsford. This season, Berard has nine goals and fourteen assists in 44 games, spending most of his time in the wings of the Abbotsford top six. Berard will join the Pacific Division squad in Rockford, Illinois, the home of the Rockford IceHogs. He will be joined by former Canucks Michael DiPietro (Providence Bruins) and Cole McWard (Bridgeport Islanders).