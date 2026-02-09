From Wolanin To Berard: All Of The Abbotsford Canucks All-Stars

In the brief five seasons the Abbotsford Canucks have existed, the team has had six players selected to the AHL All-Star Classic, four of them participating in the exhibition activities. The team has had a representative at every All-Star event since 2023, their first season they would be eligible to participate, as the 2022 All-Star game was cancelled by the AHL due to pandemic concerns.
Former Canucks defenseman Christian Wolanin was the first Canuck to be named an All-Star in 2023, during his first of three seasons with Abbotsford. Wolanin, now with the Providence Bruins, played 149 regular season games with the Canucks, earning 124 points (15 goals, 109 assists), and was a key member of Abbotsford’s playoff roster, with 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists) in 29 postseason games, including leading the Canucks blue line in scoring during their 2025 Calder Cup run.
Named an All-Star in 2024, Bains was in the middle of his breakout year in pro hockey, earning 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games by the last buzzer of the regular season. Due to a travel delay, Bains missed the skills competition, though made it to San Jose just in time for the All-Star Challenge.
In the championship game between the Pacific and Atlantic Divisions, it was tied at two in the final minute, before Bains scored with 12.9 seconds remaining to put the Pacific team on top. With two goals and three assists through the four exhibition games, Bains was named the Most Valuable Player for the Challenge.
Coming off the 2025 Calder Cup win, Bains has spent parts of this season with both the Vancouver and Abbotsford Canucks. In 28 NHL games this year, he has five points (1 goal, 4 assists), and has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 12 AHL games.
Now a mainstay on the Vancouver blueline, Pettersson was initially meant to represent the Canucks at the 2025 All-Star Classic, though had to miss the festivities due to his NHL call-up. Pettersson was a standout individual defensively in Abbotsford, earning the All-Star nod in his first full North American season.
In 38 AHL games last season, Pettersson had 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists), as well as appearing in 28 NHL games for Vancouver, earning a goal and two assists. This season, Pettersson has spent three scoreless games with Abbotsford, while he has suited up in 47 games for Vancouver thus far, scoring two goals and 6 assists.
After Pettersson had to miss the All-Star game, Mueller was called in to fill his vacant roster spot as the Canucks representative. Mueller ended his rookie 2024-25 season with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 64 games. Mueller was also called up by the Vancouver Canucks late in the year, making his NHL debut on April 12, 2025 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.
Mueller led the Canucks rookies in playoff scoring en route to the Calder Cup win, with three goals and nine assists in 24 postseason games. He competed in the rapid fire, pass and score, and breakaway relay events in the All-Star skills competition. This season with Abbotsford, Mueller has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 41 games, just one point behind Ben Berard for the team scoring lead.
The 2022 seventh-round pick for the Canucks entered his sophomore pro season a Calder Cup champion, and was named an All-Star for his defensive efforts on a struggling Abbotsford team. Kudryavtsev played 65 games his rookie year with Abbotsford, earning 26 points (5 goals, 21 assists), along with a goal and nine assists on the way to Calder Cup glory. He also made his NHL debut in an April 14, 2025 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks, playing 13:33 and registering three blocked shots.
At the time of writing, Kudryavtsev leads defensive scoring for Abbotsford with 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists) in 28 games, tied with Canucks rookie Sawyer Mynio. Despite being tapped to represent Abbotsford at the AHL All-Star events this season, Kudryavtsev is unfortunately unable to participate due to injury. The young defenceman has not played since January 6, 2026, a 5-3 loss to the Bakersfield Condors where he registered an assist on Chase Wouters’ sixth goal of the season.
The current Abbotsford scoring leader, Berard is the latest All-Star for the Fraser Valley team. A product of Duncan, BC, Berard went undrafted, playing briefly for the Cowichan Valley Capitals before joining the Powell River Kings in the BCHL 2016-2017 season. In 129 regular season games for the Kings, he had 113 points (53 goals, 60 assists), along with 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 39 postseason appearances.
Berard then went onto play for Cornell University in the NCAA, scoring 68 points (32 goals, 36 assists) in 87 games, before turning pro and joining the Texas Stars. He did not have his usual scoring success in Texas, scoring one goal with three assists throughout 30 regular season games, and going scoreless in seven playoff appearances.
He spent much of the 2024-25 season with the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings, earning 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 47 games, while also scoring two goals in four games spent with Abbotsford. This season, Berard has nine goals and fourteen assists in 44 games, spending most of his time in the wings of the Abbotsford top six. Berard will join the Pacific Division squad in Rockford, Illinois, the home of the Rockford IceHogs. He will be joined by former Canucks Michael DiPietro (Providence Bruins) and Cole McWard (Bridgeport Islanders).
The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Tuesday, February 10, beginning at 5:00 PM PT, with the All-Star Challenge round-robin tournament begins on Wednesday, February 11, at 5:00 PM PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.