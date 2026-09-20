Abbotsford Canucks Captain Chase Wouters Speaks On His Well-Deserved First NHL Contract

Chase Wouters has spent his entire pro career with the Canucks organization.
Four years after being named Abbotsford Canucks captain, Chase Wouters has signed a two-way NHL contract. His determination, work ethic, and leadership both on and off the ice are qualities the organization took into consideration in offering this opportunity.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” said the captain when asked about the emotions he experienced when he got the call. After leading the team in the AHL, this contract will allow Wouters to suit up when needed in Vancouver.
Despite being undrafted, Wouters has made a name for himself in Abbotsford. His strong leadership has positioned him as an elite player on this team. Now, five years later, he has captained the team to a Calder Cup championship and earned an NHL contract. When asked in an interview with The Hockey News what he would tell a younger version of himself about his career, Wouters said he probably wouldn't have believed himself. “But it’s funny because I always had a strong belief in myself too.”
Coming into a rebuilding season, the Vancouver Canucks are relying heavily on veterans to teach the younger players joining the team. The organization want to build a team that brings passion, excitement, and tenacity to the ice every night. Chase Wouters has those qualities.
However, Wouters is not focused on just playing in the NHL. He understands the C in his chest implies responsibility, and he takes that seriously. With the rebuild, Vancouver is looking to develop younger players, and Wouters wants to offer his expertise. “I’m going to be doing I can [in Abbotsford] to help develop, be a good teammate.”
But hockey is more than performance on the ice. “The community is kind of what makes a team special,” Wouters said. He has been named AHL Man of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. The award recognizes an AHL player's outstanding contributions to his local community. “They’re the ones filling the seats, the ones cheering for us and supporting us,” he continued. Giving back to those who cheer you on is valued by hockey fans, and it is clear Wouters does not just understand this but makes it his mission to do it.
Captain Wouters has created a supportive, passionate, and fun atmosphere with the AHL Canucks. This is a locker room that supports each other's success when they are called up. Aside from winning another Calder Cup, Wouters wants his team to be there for each other. “That’s the baseline of what we do in Abbotsford.”
Wouters wants his team to be consistent and help each other get better. With the ups and downs of injuries in Vancouver, every season presents a different challenge for Abbotsford. “Whatever comes our way, we’ll deal with it,” Wouters affirms. But even when some players leave to help the Canucks, others take the opportunity to step into a bigger role. This selfless mentality, along with wishing all his teammates success, is what has kept the “C” on Wouters’ chest.
This new contract opens a new window for Wouters but has also presented him with a new responsibility. He now has the opportunity to represent the organization at multiple levels. In the end, though, he is committed to helping younger players step into the pro-hockey world and continuing to lead Abbotsford on and off the ice.
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