Abbotsford Canucks Captain Chase Wouters Speaks On His Well-Deserved First NHL Contract

But hockey is more than performance on the ice. “The community is kind of what makes a team special,” Wouters said. He has been named AHL Man of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. The award recognizes an AHL player's outstanding contributions to his local community. “They’re the ones filling the seats, the ones cheering for us and supporting us,” he continued. Giving back to those who cheer you on is valued by hockey fans, and it is clear Wouters does not just understand this but makes it his mission to do it.