'At The End Of The Day, We Are Fighting For A Win': Paul Cotter Speaks On Moral Victories & His First Month With The Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 5:00 PM
Paul Cotter has four goals and seven points in 12 games this season.
Paul Cotter had a dream start to his Vancouver Canucks career. Over his first four games, he scored four goals and, at the time, was the only player in the NHL to find the back of the net at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded. Unfortunately, the offence has dried up for Cotter since, as he has just one assist over his last eight appearances.
Despite the lack of production, Cotter is still logging some decent ice time. He has surpassed the 14-minute mark in 11 of his 12 games and is averaging 15:01 per night. In an interview with The Hockey News, Cotter recapped his first month with the Canucks.
"I'd say that I'm very fortunate to be playing the minutes that I'm playing," said Cotter. "I've been asking and praying throughout my career to be around 15+minutes, and that's what I'm getting. So, on one hand, it's been great being put in situations that I've been asking for, and I've been on the power play, penalty kill, different situations and stuff I've done well with, but now it's the consistency to keep it. Past couple games, I don't think that I've been good enough in that role for my liking at least."
Cotter is the type of player who usually impacts the game outside of the scoresheet. He plays a physical game and can consistently get in on the forecheck thanks to his speed. As Cotter explained, he needs to improve those areas of his game to have a successful campaign.
"It's not even as much production. Like, scoring goals and getting assists, that's always awesome and fun. But for myself, one of my biggest assets, I think, is getting pucks back on the forecheck. Physicality is always going to be there no matter what so, really think I can work on that. I think for me, getting into the offensive zone, forecheck, getting pucks back, holding on to pucks, creating possession time in the O-zone, that's one of my strong suits. And felt for whatever reason, if I'm not connected to some guys or whatever it has been the past couple of games, that's on me. Once that starts clicking for me, that's when I start feeling good, not content and a little bit more happy with my play."
Like Cotter, Vancouver jumped out to an impressive start, winning two of their first three games. Since then, though, the wheels have come off for the Canucks, and they are currently on a nine-game winless streak. When asked about the team's morale, Cotter spoke about the challenges of staying positive when the team is constantly losing.
"It's difficult to do that. In times like this, I think the morale really isn't there as much as the perseverance and kind of being dialled in; the preparation needs to be better. Obviously, when teams are on a winning streak, or you're feeling good, things might be a little bit looser. You're able to play with a little bit more swagger. The fun comes out then. But when you're losing games in a row, that looseness isn't there. In order to get that back, we need to dial into our game. Once we're playing our game consistently, then the results should come in. That's when you know, hate to say a little bit looser, but you start to feel it a little bit more. Each guy's lines are starting to click. That's when the energy gets going, and the morale gets up."
During a rebuild, fans and the media often throw around the term moral victory. A moral victory usually happens when a team like Vancouver plays hard against a stronger team but still comes up short on the scoreboard. According to Cotter, while there are positives that can be taken away from a loss, players aren't focused on wins that don't matter to the standings.
"Yes and no. I'd say more so no. Obviously, you want positive. You want a positive mindset. You want to bring your teammates up and do what you can, especially if you're an older guy or a leader. Like, that's your responsibility. It's not always be negative, but there are times when constructive criticism comes into play. At the end of the day, we are fighting for a win. And if we don't get that, then we failed. So, in a way, yes, you can't be all negative. Have to have some positivity. Each one of us throughout the game has a couple good shifts or a couple good things that we do. We know that. But obviously, as professionals, I mean NHL players, we're perfectionists. So every mistake is magnified, especially when you're losing. And so those small victories kind of go unnoticed and disregarded when we're in a situation like this."
Based on his deployment so far, Cotter could play a big role for the Canucks this season. He appears to have earned the trust of the coaching staff, as not only is he getting time on special teams, but he has also featured in the top six on multiple occasions. A pending unrestricted free agent this off-season, a strong campaign for Cotter could also lead to a significant raise at the end of the year.
Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Paul Cotter (47) skates in warm up prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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