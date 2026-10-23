'At The End Of The Day, We Are Fighting For A Win': Paul Cotter Speaks On Moral Victories & His First Month With The Vancouver Canucks

"Yes and no. I'd say more so no. Obviously, you want positive. You want a positive mindset. You want to bring your teammates up and do what you can, especially if you're an older guy or a leader. Like, that's your responsibility. It's not always be negative, but there are times when constructive criticism comes into play. At the end of the day, we are fighting for a win. And if we don't get that, then we failed. So, in a way, yes, you can't be all negative. Have to have some positivity. Each one of us throughout the game has a couple good shifts or a couple good things that we do. We know that. But obviously, as professionals, I mean NHL players, we're perfectionists. So every mistake is magnified, especially when you're losing. And so those small victories kind of go unnoticed and disregarded when we're in a situation like this."