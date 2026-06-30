By Trading For Brendan Gallagher, Ryan Johnson Is Already Changing The Canucks' Culture

"Successful hockey teams, there is truly a definition of what a player knows. That when he walks through the doors every day, what he brings to the team, to the dressing room, what success for him and for the team looks exactly like when players and the communication from coaches from management is this is your job, and you do it well, you're going to have success. We will have success. It's when that gets clouded, it's hard to walk into a facility every day and know what is expected of you. So, when you can outline those roles and responsibilities through a lineup and into a dressing room, it takes a lot less guessing and hoping of what is expected from a coaching staff. And when you can define that for players, very easy line to line to understand what they need to bring every night, and there's not confusion on that. Guys that take an extreme amounts of pride in the role that is asked of them. You're in pretty good hands when everybody has an understanding of what that looks like. And that's something that's very important to me. As opposed to just putting a bunch of hockey players on the ice and hoping they figure it out and hoping that you've got some success."