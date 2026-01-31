Canucks Defenceman Tom Willander Is Keeping Things Candid In His First NHL Season

At the beginning of the 2025–26 season, Willander didn’t quite know what to expect from himself or the NHL. Having signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks back in May of 2025, the defenceman was making the hop from the NCAA to his first pro-season. With a backlog of young defencemen in Elias Pettersson and Victor Mancini, many weren’t sure whether Willander would start the season with Vancouver or whether he’d be sent to the Abbotsford Canucks. Ultimately, he ended up spending five games in the AHL, grabbing a goal and an assist in his final couple of games. For Willander, getting those first few games was instrumental in helping him figure out how to approach the NHL.