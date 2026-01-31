Canucks Defenceman Tom Willander Is Keeping Things Candid In His First NHL Season

Leave it to Tom Willander to keep things honest. The Vancouver Canucks rookie may be in his first season with the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2023, but he’s already proving himself as a driven, strong player who knows how to keep himself accountable.
“[It’s been] good and bad, we’ve had a rough patch, obviously,” the defenceman told The Hockey News regarding how things have gone for both himself and the Canucks as of late. “I’m having a good time still.”
At the beginning of the 2025–26 season, Willander didn’t quite know what to expect from himself or the NHL. Having signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks back in May of 2025, the defenceman was making the hop from the NCAA to his first pro-season. With a backlog of young defencemen in Elias Pettersson and Victor Mancini, many weren’t sure whether Willander would start the season with Vancouver or whether he’d be sent to the Abbotsford Canucks. Ultimately, he ended up spending five games in the AHL, grabbing a goal and an assist in his final couple of games. For Willander, getting those first few games was instrumental in helping him figure out how to approach the NHL.
“I think that was huge for me, because that kind of gave me a few games in the system with having that freedom and confidence that I feel like I wouldn’t necessarily have up here. So I think that was very important, to kind of kickstart it.”
Willander is one of two rookies to make their NHL debuts for the Canucks this season, the other being centre Braeden Cootes. The fact that Willander has stuck in the lineup is, in itself, a testament to how strong of a player he’s been this season. When you look at the NHL’s overall rookie scoring race, it’s even more impressive. He’s currently sixth in rookie defenceman scoring with three goals and 12 assists. When asked about what kind of expectations he had for himself this season, Willander kept things honest yet again.
“I didn’t really have any. It’s easy to watch the game on the TV, but you don’t really know it until you’re in it. It’s a hard league. I think I’ve experienced that firsthand. It’s been pretty good. Now, I think [I’m] starting to feel like I’m getting into it.”
His debut itself was something that many people probably didn’t expect until later on in the season, but a smattering of injuries in late October resulted in Vancouver calling Willander up less than a month into the regular season. Since then, the soon-to-be 21-year-old has stuck in the lineup consistently — and it doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving anytime soon.
“I actually didn’t see myself sticking long term for that at all,” he admitted, a thought that once-again circles back to his candidness and unexpected expectations. “[I] kind of surprised myself in that a little bit, but it’s been fun.”
Despite Vancouver’s blueline sporting its fair share of young players, the total experiences of veterans like Tyler Myers, Marcus Pettersson, and Filip Hronek comes to a total of over 2000 NHL games. The Canucks have been outspoken about how important it is to them to keep quality veterans as they prepare to transition into rebuild-mode. For Willander, these three have made a big difference in how he’s settled in and what he’s taken away from the league.
“I think they’ve been doing a great job,” he explained. “It’s always a tight group. I think you learn a lot from watching them play. Obviously, they all have their thing that they’re very good at. I’ve played a lot with Marcus, and watching Fil and watching Myesy, you learn a lot. I think they’ve all been very good teachers in the way that they’re definitely not shy from helping and lending a helping hand.”
As the NHL shifts into the Olympic break in February, Willander and the Canucks will be faced with many questions regarding the long-term trajectory of the team. For a player like Willander, who is finding more and more comfort with every NHL game that he tucks under his belt, the final few months of the 2025–26 season will be the time to fully iron-out his play at the NHL level.
“I look to better myself and better my game. Obviously, it’s a solid stretch of games where I feel like there’s still a lot of experience to be gained, and I think there are a lot of parts of my game that need a lot of working on — really, all parts of my game. I see it as a great opportunity to put myself in a good spot.”
