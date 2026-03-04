Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Discusses Tyler Myers Trade And Potential Moves Heading Into The Trade Deadline

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline takes place on March 6, and already, the Vancouver Canucks are taking part in moves. As one of the teams populating trade rumour headlines the most as of late, Vancouver is expected to be a busy team heading into the deadline.
Earlier today, the Canucks conducted their first trade since the end of the 2026 Winter Olympic break, dealing Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and 2029 fourth-round pick. Shortly after the move, Vancouver General Manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media about the details behind Myers’ trade and how it all went down.
“Tyler had a full no-move. So in the end of the day, I respected it, the conversations that I had with Tyler that this was something that might happen, and I made him aware about a week ago, and in the end of the day, he signed off on this trade this morning.”
Allvin also specified that the second-round pick for Myers came about due to the 50% salary retention that the Canucks will be keeping on the defenceman’s contract. Initial reports had specified that the Detroit Red Wings were looking to acquire Myers for around that price, though due to the structure of Myers’ contract, Dallas ended up being the team to acquire him.
“Tyler is a good player. His cap hit was fairly low, and when you cut it in half, it makes it more appealing for teams. But again, it’s hard. Tyler controlled this move, and I respect him and his agent, and thankful it ended up being a good destination for Tyler and a good return for the Vancouver Canucks.”
With the Myers trade now in the rearview for the Canucks, the organization’s focus will likely shift to their remaining players ahead of the deadline on Friday. While the Canucks appear to be open for business on the selling side, the structure behind this year’s deadline could impact whether or not Vancouver makes any more moves.
“The market is interesting. I don’t even know if it is a market or not,” Allvin added. “You take a look at the last two seasons here, and this year, when you have a salary cap for the first time in the playoffs, it changed. So it’s hard to get a feel for it, and there are some ongoing discussions, and we’ll see here, over the next 48 hours if something materializes or not.”
Allvin also specified that while the playoff salary cap will impact what moves teams decide to make heading into the deadline, roster spot availability will also be a big thing to consider when it comes to trades.
“This is an issue too. You have players on your roster. We had carried a couple extra here that haven’t played as of late, and I think that’s something again around the league.”
Evander Kane has been a name many expect the Canucks to move on from — if they can — ahead of the trade deadline on Friday. While the interest in him has appeared to wane since mid-January reports that contenders such as Dallas and the Colorado Avalanche were intrigued, Allvin explained what it is that teams could be eyeing about the forward’s game in a potential trade.
“I think his playoff performance over the last couple of years in Edmonton have shown that he is more than capable of performing in big games and his ability to skate and his bigger body. So I can talk to the other teams, that’s their choice, but we’ll see.”
Teddy Blueger is also a player that could be moved heading into the deadline. As a pending UFA, the veteran centre is arguably one of the more intriguing pieces on the Canucks currently given the fact that he has proven Stanley Cup-winning experience and that he can effectively help a team’s defensive depth from a forward’s standpoint.
“Teddy has been a great pro, and he was part of Vegas winning a cup there before. So there is some value for us, no doubt about it.”
It’s a busy time in the NHL for all 32 teams. Having said that, the trade deadline may not be the last time the Canucks engage in surprising moves through the rest of 2026. If Vancouver chooses not to make another move ahead of the trade deadline, the 2026 NHL Draft is a date they could target for potential trades.
“[It] could be busier leading up to draft, for sure, but, have in mind what we did earlier. I think we did a couple of big moves here, and probably didn’t help the other teams by setting the market so high [...] So it definitely could be something that we’re looking at summertime too, leading up to the draft. Again, we’ve got to have a good team here next year too. I think it’s important for future that we surround the young players with with some leadership, and also continue to build.”
