Canucks Jamie Oleksiak Heads Into The 2026-27 Season Focused On Leading By Example

"I'm not too familiar with what the situation was last year, but just in general, for sure. You want to make sure that the team's a close-knit group. We're going to make sure that guys aren't taken advantage of and whatnot. I think it always helps with team bonding when you know a guy's got your back. You're going to play hard for them, and they're going to play hard for you. I think it's just a mutually beneficial situation. I think it's something that every team should be keen on."