Canucks Jamie Oleksiak Heads Into The 2026-27 Season Focused On Leading By Example

Jamie Oleksiak signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2026 off-season.
This off-season, the Vancouver Canucks added some size and physicality to their blue line with the addition of Jamie Oleksiak. Listed at 6'7", 252 lbs, the 32-year-old signed a two-year contract which carries an AAV of $5 million. Not only should Oleksiak be a physical force on the ice, but his over 750 games of regular-season experience should help guide some of the younger players this year.
With training camp set to kick off in a few weeks, Oleksiak is already in Vancouver skating with his new teammates. These daily informal skates not only let players shake off the rust from the off-season but also help them get to know their teammates. Oleksiak is excited for his first campaign with the Canucks as well as the opportunity to explore a new city.
"It's exciting, said Oleksiak. "New situation, getting to know the guys. We got a good group here, eager. Obviously, a lot of young guys. So, just getting to know the guys. Getting to know the area. Love exploring the city. Yeah, I'm just overall excited and ready to get this going."
As mentioned, Oleksiak brings plenty of experience to Vancouver's locker room. The 2026-27 season will be his 15th in the league and sixth in the Pacific Division after spending the last five years with the Seattle Kraken. As Oleksiak explained, he likes to lead by example, whether on or off the ice.
"Every guy's different. Some guys are more vocal than others. I just try to come into the rink every day and do what I can on the ice and in the gym to be prepared and be consistent. Hopefully guys pick up on that. I just pride myself on the day-to-day preparations. I think that's a huge thing about being a pro. I'm going to keep doing that, and hopefully the group responds to that."
With the Canucks in a rebuild, this season could be a tough one from a standings perspective. Outlets across the league are projecting Vancouver to finish near the bottom of the standings. For Oleksiak, his focus this year is bringing a positive attitude every day, which should help keep the locker room mood light throughout the campaign.
"I think taking it day by day. The whole league, every team starts off with the same record. So, just coming in, being consistent, I think that's a big thing. As a pro, you just want to be consistent day in, day out, and have fun. I think everyone does better when they're enjoying what they're doing. So, making sure you come to the rink with a good attitude, I think it'll raise the whole group up. So we just have to keep that mentality through the ups and downs."
One significant issue last year with the Canucks was the unwillingness to stick up for teammates. On a night-to-night basis, the opposition was able to deliver questionable hits without any form of pushback from Vancouver. Part of fixing that problem was bringing in Oleksiak, who understands the importance of standing up for his teammates.
"I'm not too familiar with what the situation was last year, but just in general, for sure. You want to make sure that the team's a close-knit group. We're going to make sure that guys aren't taken advantage of and whatnot. I think it always helps with team bonding when you know a guy's got your back. You're going to play hard for them, and they're going to play hard for you. I think it's just a mutually beneficial situation. I think it's something that every team should be keen on."
Oleksiak should play a key role for the Canucks next season. Not only will he be part of Vancouver's top-four on the blue line, but his leadership qualities should help the younger players on the roster. Ultimately, Oleksiak is the type of player who is valuable during a rebuild, as he can help fix the organization's culture both on and off the ice.
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