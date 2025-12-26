Canucks Kiefer Sherwood Has One Of The Most Valuable Contracts In The NHL

Over the past year and a half, Kiefer Sherwood has developed into a free-agent steal for the Vancouver Canucks. The 30-year-old signed a two-year contract with Vancouver during the 2024 off-season that carries an AAV of $1.5 million. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, few players have provided the Canucks with more value than Sherwood has become a key part of the lineup.

Sherwood has outplayed his contract over the past two seasons. He has 60 points in 114 games with Vancouver, which ranks sixth on the roster since he joined the team. Sherwood's 626 hits also lead the entire NHL since the start of the 2024-25 season, as he currently has a 194 hit advantage over second place.

When it comes to contracts, few players have provided their team with more excess value than Sherwood. Not only can he throw hits, but the pending unrestricted free agent leads the Canucks in goals with 16 and ranks tied for second in points with 20. Ultimately, Sherwood is providing Vancouver with plenty of bang for their buck, which is why his contract is so valuable.

According to PuckPedia, Sherwood has a cost per point this season of $75,000. Of all players that have recorded at least one point and carry a cap hit above $1 million, he ranks sixth in cost per point. As for cost per goal, when using the same criteria, Sherwood ranks second in the NHL at $94,000.

The only real negative about Sherwood's production over the past year and a half is that he appears to have priced himself out of the Canucks. Based on past contracts and the rising cap, Sherwood could get over $4 million per season on his next deal, which might be too high for Vancouver. This is one of the reasons Sherwood's name has been tied to trade rumours, as a contender can capitalize on his low cap hit and production before he gets a significant raise in the off-season.

While his time with the Canucks may only last two seasons, Sherwood will go down as one of the best free agent signings in franchise history. He has become a leader on the ice thanks to what appears to be a never-ending motor. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what Sherwood's next contract looks like, as he could be in store for a massive payday.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Why The Vancouver Canucks Should Change Their Goal Song

Canucks Prospect Of The Month: Basile Sansonnens Finding His Way In The NL

Canucks Newest Acquisition Is One Of Four Active NHL Defensemen To Win Multiple World Junior Gold Medals

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.