Canucks Prospect Aku Koskenvuo Is ‘Focusing On Getting Better Every Day’

“First of all, I think Jiří is a great human being. I just love being around him off the rink too. Just such a great guy,” Koskenvuo explained. “Obviously he’s seen a lot, so I try, I look up to him and see what he does on and off the ice, and how he kind of handles himself when either he has success or some sort of adversity, and try to learn from him how to be a professional and how to grow as a person, and also how to grow as a goaltender. He’s a terrific goaltender, and I think I’ve learned a lot from him. It’s been great getting to spend time with him.”