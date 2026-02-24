This is Sparta(n): Canucks Prospect of the Month, Anthony Romani heating up in the NCAA

Romani and the Spartans also went on to win the Iron D trophy for Michigan State’s third straight year. The trophy is awarded to the winner of the annual “Duel in the D” game between state rivals Michigan and Michigan State. Beginning in 1990, the two teams face off in a neutral-site game in Detroit, typically at the home of the Detroit Red Wings, with a trophy being introduced in 2016. Romani notched an assist and three shots on net in the 5-2 win that brought the Spartans the hardware for the third consecutive Detroit matchup.