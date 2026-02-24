This is Sparta(n): Canucks Prospect of the Month, Anthony Romani heating up in the NCAA

A sixth-round pick for the Canucks in 2024 has had an impressive run for the NCAA number one-ranked Michigan State Spartans. Anthony Romani, who was selected 162nd overall with a pick the Canucks acquired from San Jose, went undrafted in his first year of eligibility in 2023, but caught Vancouver’s eye the next year after an impressive run with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL, with 111 points (58 goals, 53 assists) in 68 games — second in league scoring for the 2023-24 season.
Romani started the next season late, having to recover from a broken clavicle bone which kept him out of action early in the 2024-25 campaign. He played six games for North Bay once returning, before being traded to the Barrie Colts in January, where he finished the season. He scored 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 35 games across both teams.
This year, the 20-year-old right-shot winger joined Michigan State University in the NCAA, and has notched 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games so far playing in the Big-10. Romani earned his first collegiate hat-trick on January 30 against Gavin McKenna and Penn State University, scoring an even-strength, power play, and empty net goal in the eventual 6-3 win for the Spartans.
Romani and the Spartans also went on to win the Iron D trophy for Michigan State’s third straight year. The trophy is awarded to the winner of the annual “Duel in the D” game between state rivals Michigan and Michigan State. Beginning in 1990, the two teams face off in a neutral-site game in Detroit, typically at the home of the Detroit Red Wings, with a trophy being introduced in 2016. Romani notched an assist and three shots on net in the 5-2 win that brought the Spartans the hardware for the third consecutive Detroit matchup.
With the NCAA season nearing its end, the Spartans will play their final home games of the regular season against Ohio State before concluding their 2025-26 campaign on the road against the University of Minnesota. Romani is fourth in team scoring, and second for Spartans freshmen, behind Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone.
Romani has been stellar for the Spartans, and is still eligible to sign an entry-level contract should he want to join the Canucks organization either in Abbotsford or Vancouver after his collegiate year wraps up. If he signs with the Canucks in the coming months or if he returns to Michigan State for his sophomore season, the future is bright for the young winger.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.