Conor Garland Brought Energy And Spirit In His Five Years With The Canucks

“I really enjoyed my time. The people in the organization are so special, great friends behind the scenes that people don’t even know. The team services guys and the media people. We’ve created a lot of bonds over the years,” the forward said during an interview with Sportsnet the morning after his trade. “My family and I are forever grateful. My son was born there. That city will forever be special to my heart. So I can’t thank the fans [enough] for embracing me for the past five years.”