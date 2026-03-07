Conor Garland Brought Energy And Spirit In His Five Years With The Canucks

July 23, 2021 may have marked a massive step backwards in the Vancouver Canucks’ chase for playoff contention. They dealt a handful of expiring contracts in Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, and Antoine Roussel, and gave up the ninth-overall pick — which later turned into young standout Dylan Guenther — to take on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s behemoth of a contract.
Things didn’t look positive. They still don’t.
But it wasn’t all bad.
Coming back Vancouver’s way was Conor Garland. Young, skilled, and ever-so slightly unproven, though the potential of what he could be was something that instilled hope in Canucks fans. A shortened 2020–21 NHL season saw Garland score 12 goals and 27 assists with the Arizona Coyotes before he’d been dealt to Vancouver.
Right from the get-go, Garland’s game was all about energy and excitement. From puck drop in his first game, the scrappy forward brought a much-needed spirit to a Canucks team that still felt like it was trying to find its identity. He started his career as a Canuck off with a six-game point streak, including two back-to-back multi-point games to round the stretch out, and wrapped his first season up with a career-high 52 points.
In nearly every season spent with the Canucks, Garland registered 45+ points, hitting the 50-point total twice. But offence and energy weren’t the only things that made him a key part of the lineup. The forward, under the leadership of former Coyotes and Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet, further rounded out the defensive side of his game in Vancouver.
While he soon became a decent all-around player, it was the heart he played with night-in and night-out that made Garland stand out. Charging down the ice to seal a win with an empty-net goal. Getting into scraps with players much bigger than him. Faking a shot on Stuart Skinner to erase a 4–1 deficit in Game 1 of the Division Finals against the Edmonton Oilers.
Plays concocted from essential aspects to his game.
While his time with the Canucks only lasted five years, Garland quickly cemented himself as part of the ‘core’ that brought Vancouver through the early 2020s. Though the team’s performance itself may have been mediocre, only making playoffs once in Garland’s time with the team, the forward consistently performed to his best when asked.
“I really enjoyed my time. The people in the organization are so special, great friends behind the scenes that people don’t even know. The team services guys and the media people. We’ve created a lot of bonds over the years,” the forward said during an interview with Sportsnet the morning after his trade. “My family and I are forever grateful. My son was born there. That city will forever be special to my heart. So I can’t thank the fans [enough] for embracing me for the past five years.”
Garland will now begin a new chapter of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, aiding the team in their pursuit of a playoff spot while now only a point out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. While he consistently performs regardless of the game’s importance, high-stakes hockey is where Garland’s game can truly thrive.
If Columbus is able to qualify for the post-season, Garland will undoubtedly be one of their most noticeable players as the Blue Jackets look to make a playoff push.
