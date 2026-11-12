Which Team Made More Starting Lineup Changes Through 20 Games: The 2025–26 Or 2026–27 Canucks?

Of the 57 changes they made to their starting lineups through their first 20 games, 33 of these were to their forward lines. 10 of these changes were to Vancouver’s second line, which saw players ranging from Filip Chytil, to Max Sasson, to Evander Kane. Only two of their first 20 starting lineups saw Vancouver make changes to all four of their lines — with those coming after a 5–2 loss to the St. Louis Blues and a 5–1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.