Former Canucks Defenceman Makes It Back To The NHL With The Islanders

A former Vancouver Canucks defenceman is getting another shot in the NHL. On Saturday, Cole McWard is projected to make his New York debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs. McWard has spent the entire season in the AHL with the Bridgeport Islanders.

McWard signed with the Canucks at the end of the 2023-24 season after a successful NCAA career. The 24-year-old played six games with Vancouver, recording one goal and five hits. Over the last two seasons, McWard has spent his time with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he played 124 games.

As for memorable moments, McWard was part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup championship. During the 2025 playoffs, he recorded a goal and an assist in 12 games. Once the season was over, McWard signed a one-year contract with the Islanders that carries an AAV of $775,000.

McWard has found success in his first season with Bridgeport. In 67 games, he has six goals and 26 points. The AHL Islanders have a 12-15-2-1 record and sit seventh in the Atlantic Division.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: January 2

Canucks Sign Linus Karlsson To Two-Year Contract Extension

‘It’s Gonna Be A Lifetime Event’: Canucks’ Kevin Lankinen Discusses Representing Finland At 2026 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.