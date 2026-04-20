After A Long 2025–26 Season, The Canucks Believe Their Culture Is Changing For The Better

“We’re all in this together right now, and we’re all learning every day from our mistakes. And I think we’re learning something new every day too, and I think that just comes with time and experience,” Zeev Buium explained. “I think obviously losing sucked, but I think we gave it our all, I think every night we tried our best to win. Obviously it didn’t happen every night, but I think we tried, and sitting here right now and going through the year, you’re not gonna sit here and be like, ‘oh, everything was good. We won this game or that game.’ And I think for us, just not trying to focus on that and more focus on how do we limit the mistakes we’ve made, how do we get better as a team, and find ways to win games our own way. And I think toward the end there, we started to try to figure that out. I think the biggest thing is just trying to take the positives and negatives and use them next year.”