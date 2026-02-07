From The Archive: Heavy Is The Head

Handed the reins in spite of in-season struggles, Binnington was rock-solid at the four-team tournament – especially in the final, where he was the difference between heartbreak and a thrilling overtime victory. Where concern seeps in, however, is that Binnington has been dreadful by any standard this season. As of Dec. 31, Binnington ranked dead last in save percentage (.869) among the 31 NHL goaltenders to play at least 20 games. That’s woeful enough that not only is his spot as Canada’s No. 1 in question, but some were surprised to even see him make the cut.