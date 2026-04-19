‘I Don’t Think You Can Ever Be Fast Enough’: Three Things Canucks Forward Max Sasson Plans To Work On During The Off-Season

“No player in here is thinking rebuild. We’re all going to train our butts off this summer and come into camp and try to compete for a playoff spot. But when you hear rebuild, I think you can think of some excitement and look around the league at some of the teams that have done it. And you know, you see Willy (Willander), you see Zeev, you see Öhgy (Öhgren), you see all these really young players. That should be exciting for fans to see, because the potential is endless with these guys. I think when, if [a rebuild]’s done right, you can be one of the best teams in the league.”