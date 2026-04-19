‘I Don’t Think You Can Ever Be Fast Enough’: Three Things Canucks Forward Max Sasson Plans To Work On During The Off-Season

Max Sasson, one of the older young players on the Canucks, has a few things on his list of what to work on during the 2026 off-season.
When it comes to their trajectory, the Vancouver Canucks are in an interesting situation. On one hand, their potential is bolstered by a crop of talented young players all in their early 20s. On the flip side, their supposed ‘veterans’ are, for the most part, still slightly under 30, though the younger ‘veterans’ all have a good chunk of NHL games under their belt.
Max Sasson is one of a couple players who don’t quite fit into either of the two categories. While the 25-year-old did play in 29 games with the Canucks last year, he spent the majority of his time with the Abbotsford Canucks and played a key role in the team’s Calder Cup run back in June. The 2025–26 season was his first full stint in the NHL, during which he put up 13 goals — tied for sixth-most on the team — and six assists in 66 games. Having said that, since the start of the 2024–25 season, Sasson has played in some of the most games of all current Canucks; 162 in both the NHL and AHL.
A full off-season to properly rest and train will go a long way for him personally, Sasson explained during Friday’s end-of-season media availability.
“Last summer, I got home on July 1, and I was back here like August 20-something. So using this full off-season to obviously, you hear the answers that train and which obviously, 100%, I’m going to use this to be more mobile. I think there’s areas of my game that I can clean up with my wall play, my puck touches. I also think I can transform myself with this long off-season into more of a, I say NHL third-line body, where you’re not getting pushed off the puck as easy.”
One distinct characteristic of Sasson’s game through his first two NHL seasons has been the speed he can exhibit while cutting into the O-zone. It’s something that, despite being so noticeable, the forward believes he can still work on for the coming season.
“I want to continue to work on my speed. I don’t think you can ever be fast enough.”
Sasson’s speed went on full-display towards the back-end of the season, when he was moved to wing after playing mostly at centre. This slight shift in position is something that the forward isn’t entirely opposed to as his career progresses — if anything, he’s intrigued by it.
“I played a little bit of it last year here, but for the majority of my three seasons, I’ve been a centre, but yeah, I think I have embraced it. And I think there are chances for me to use more of my speed, especially maybe not having to work as hard in the D-zone, and maybe using my energy to push the pace up-ice and getting more foot races. Do I see that as a path forward? Honestly, I feel comfortable with both. However, I think in the second half, the majority of games were at the wing, and I think I proved that I probably can be a pretty good winger in this league.”
The mental side of the game is another part that Sasson is planning on working on during the off-season. Keeping focus on what’s going on internally is something that, he admitted, he has noticed more at the NHL level.
“I feel a lot of times that when guys are thinking a lot, and they have a lot going through their mind, you can see it on the ice. And when a guy’s playing free and playing with confidence, it’s very noticeable.”
Despite picking out a few things he’s hoping to work on this off-season, Sasson acknowledges that everyone on the team needs to put in the work in order for the team to keep themselves on the path to future success. Sure, Vancouver may be in the rebuilding stage of their process, but as Sasson said, that shouldn’t stop them from coming into training camp with a healthy level of compete.
“No player in here is thinking rebuild. We’re all going to train our butts off this summer and come into camp and try to compete for a playoff spot. But when you hear rebuild, I think you can think of some excitement and look around the league at some of the teams that have done it. And you know, you see Willy (Willander), you see Zeev, you see Öhgy (Öhgren), you see all these really young players. That should be exciting for fans to see, because the potential is endless with these guys. I think when, if [a rebuild]’s done right, you can be one of the best teams in the league.”
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