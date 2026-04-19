Canucks Derek Forbort Details His Battle With Injuries This Season & Potential Future In The NHL

"Yeah, kind of started before training camp," said Forbort. "Started having some hip issues. Was able to get through training camp with a Cortisone injection that kind of wore off. Ended up doing like a PRP injection in Toronto. Had a pretty bad reaction to that. And then, kind of once that calmed down, we were just trying to rehab. Tried a bunch of things, and then it just kind of got to the point where had to get the labral tear in my hip fixed, and so I had surgery for that, and, yeah, just been rehabbing now."