‘It’s Brutal, Quite Frankly’: Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Details Injury Difficulties Through The Past Few Seasons

“We had glimpses, kind of coming into this season, that there might be some underlying problems that were causing some of the issues that I was having. It is such a major surgery that I had done that it was kind of like our last resort. You’re trying to play through things and find a way to navigate through some of that without having to take the drastic measures that we ended up taking. But I think at a certain point, we just realized that I wasn’t really able to, one, stay healthy, and two, I wasn’t really able to play at the standard that I’m used to playing at, so we sat down as a group, sat down with with Jim Rutherford and our medical staff, and made the decision that this was kind of the best thing for me moving forward.”