'I Know I Have A Lot Of Good Hockey In Me, & I Haven't Showed It': Canucks Elias Pettersson Reflects On Another Frustrating Season

"Yeah, he's been disappointing. Obviously, I think there's a lot of good things he did. He tried to become a two-way player, and he's tried to do the things that it ultimately takes to win as a team. But his production is down so much. It's difficult, right? I believe that if he puts the work in in the summer, it's the same as anything people do in life. Preparation is the key to success, and I don't believe he's put enough preparation in at this point to be the player he needs to be. But he's young enough. He's capable of doing it. And if he does the thing he's told to do, he has a chance to succeed here. But if he doesn't, you know the GM is going to have to make a decision. But you're damned if you do, and you're damned if you don't. You're damned if you trade the guy, because he could go and take off again and then are you gonna decide no, he's gonna do it here, and he doesn't, so it's a very tough decision. But I do feel confident that Petey has the ability, that he can bounce back. And he doesn't have to be a guy who gets 110 points. Even just a point a game will be enough as this team grows and becomes a better team. It'll be enough for this team to be successful, but he's got to get to that, and he's got to work at it."