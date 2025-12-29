'It Means The World To Me To Get Another Contract': Canucks Max Sasson Speaks On His New Deal & His Breakout 2025-26 Season

A positive story surrounding the Vancouver Canucks his season has been the play of Max Sasson. After helping the Abbotsford Canucks capture a Calder Cup Championship last year, the 25-year-old has become a key member of Vancouver's lineup. With eight goals and 10 points in 34 games, Sasson continues to deliver in a bottom-six role.

While Sasson played 29 games in the NHL last season, his game has taken a step forward in 2025-26. He has already set new career highs in goals and points, while his 10:56 of average ice time is 36 seconds more than in 2024-25. Sasson's strong play has already earned him an extension, as he signed a two-year contract worth $2 million in mid-December.

"It means a ton, said Sasson. "It's a big vote of confidence and belief in what the organization see in me. I feel really excited about it, and really happy to be in Vancouver. It means the world to me to get another contract."

As mentioned, Sasson is already up to eight goals on the year. As of writing, that is tied for fifth on the current roster. When asked if he had a goal total in his mind before the season started, Sasson mentioned that playing the game the right way was more of a focus in the off-season.

"I try not to think about that stuff. I always hear Nick Saban talking about process, and you have no clue what the results gonna be, but I feel like if you stick to the process long enough, good things will happen, and you got to continue to stick to the process."

One of the players Sasson is tied with in goals is Linus Karlsson. The two were key parts of Abbotsford's run in the playoffs last year and have developed a strong friendship. Sasson was asked about what he has seen from Karlsson this year and the goal-scoring ability both have shown in the NHL.

"Hopefully we both have a bunch, and we keep trying to help the team win, no, but obviously it's fun seeing Linus having success. You know, one of my best friends over the last couple of years in the organization. So it's really fun playing with him and excited to see his success."

When it comes to Sasson, one of the most noticeable parts of his game is speed. According to NHL EDGE, he has hit a maximum speed of 23.15 MPH, which is the second-highest recorded speed on the team. When asked about developing that part of his game, Sasson mentioned that it has been something he has focused on in past off-seasons.

"Honestly, when I got to pro, I kind of thought of the things I'm good at and I want to be elite at them. I don't think you can ever be fast enough. So, the last couple of summers, I've been working on that part of my game. I want to continue to get faster. I want to really be great at my strengths and obviously continue to work on my weaknesses. I think if I can be elite at a few things, it'll really help me."

Recently, Sasson also crossed a significant milestone in his career as he is no longer waiver eligible. This means that he would need to pass through waivers if Vancouver wanted to send him to the AHL. While this milestone may not seem significant, it is a sign that the Canucks have been happy with his play and see him as a consistent part of their lineup for the rest of the season.

"I still always even have the mindset of every day in the NHL is a blessing. I'm never gonna take it for granted. But no doubt, when I was well aware of when I hit 60 games, I'm not gonna lie. I'm happy about it, but at the end of the day, it's day by day still, and I'm looking forward to the next game."

Sasson is the perfect example of hard work paying off. He went from signing as an undrafted free agent to becoming a key part of Vancouver's lineup. If Sasson can keep developing his game, he could be in store for a bigger role later this season.

