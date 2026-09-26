'It's My Passion For Hockey': After Fighting Back From Another Injury, Guillaume Brisebois Is Focused On Making The Canucks' Opening-Night Roster

After playing just nine games last year, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois' goal this season is to stay healthy.
As the Vancouver Canucks continue to trim their roster, one familiar name remains. After missing most of the 2025-26 campaign with injury, defenceman Guillaume Brisebois is focused on becoming a full-time NHLer. The 29-year-old fan favourite has performed well through the pre-season and could be on the verge of making Vancouver's opening-night roster.
Brisebois's journey with the Canucks has been a roller coaster. The organization drafted him in 2015, but constant injuries have derailed any momentum he's tried to build at the NHL level. Over a decade since he was drafted, Brisebois remains motivated and ready to do whatever he can to impress the coaching staff.
"I approach it pretty much the same way," said Brisebois. I want to make the team and just trying to work hard and keep going. I've had some injuries. I've been battling some stuff. So feels good coming into this camp being healthy. So I don't have to really think about that anymore."
The injury issue has been a major problem for Brisebois. Since making the jump to the pros in 2017, he has played 306 AHL games and 30 NHL games, including just nine AHL games in 2025-26. As Brisebois explained, dealing with injuries is difficult, but his love for the game keeps him motivated to keep playing.
"It's been really hard. But at the same time, it's my passion for hockey. I love hockey, and I want to get better. So every time I come back from injury, that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to get better, and I try to persevere through it."
This past off-season, Brisebois signed a one-year extension with Vancouver. In fact, as of contract signing date, he is the longest-tenured player in the organization. When asked about his continued loyalty to the organization, Brisebois mentioned his bond with the Canucks new GM.
"Just the way they treat me and the way they've been treating me, especially through injuries. They've been there through those tough times. With Ryan Johnson also, I've been with him for the past 10 years that I've been here. We've had a really good relationship, and that's what keeps bringing me back. They help me get to the player I am and also the person, so I am really grateful for that."
If Brisebois is going to make the NHL lineup, he needs to impress not just Johnson but also his former Abbotsford Canucks coach, Manny Malhotra. The two had success in the AHL, including winning the 2025 Calder Cup. As Brisebois explained, Malhotra is not just a strong coach on the ice, but off it as well.
"He brings positivity to the group. He's an amazing leader. He's a great human. So I think the whole combination of being a good human, being a good like he's got really good hockey knowledge. So when you mix everything together, it's a really good mix, and especially for that group. I think it's going to be really beneficial."
As mentioned, Brisebois has become a fan favourite within the organization. Whether he is playing in the NHL or AHL, he receives a lot of support from Canucks Nation on social media. Brisebois is well aware of how fans feel about him with the constant support being one of the reasons he chose to re-sign yet again.
"I obviously appreciate it. I am very grateful for that, and I'm happy that they're behind me. It helps a lot. Especially through tough times, when they could say some stuff about the injuries and everything. But they've been really good to me, and everyone's been great in Vancouver. That's also a reason why I wanted to come back and make it through with them and not with another organization."
Overall, Brisebois has a simple goal this season. He wants "to play games" and wants "to be healthy". A player who is easy to cheer for, Brisebois will make an impact this year regardless of where he plays.
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