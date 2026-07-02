Ryan Johnson Reflects On The Handful Of Moves The Vancouver Canucks Made To Kick Off 2026 Free Agency

The Vancouver Canucks were busy on the first day of free agency.
Ryan Johnson's first free agency as GM of the Vancouver Canucks was a busy one. Vancouver not only signed five players, but also made a significant trade. Overall, July 1, 2026, provided a good look at how Johnson wants to build out the organization both on and off the ice.
After acquiring Brendan Gallagher earlier in the week, Johnson brought back a familiar name in defenceman Luke Schenn. The 36-year-old has already had two stints with the organization and was signed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract. As Johnson explained, bringing in Gallagher and Schenn will help the Canucks become harder to play against, while their high character should have an impact on the entire locker room.
"They bring a sense of grit," said Johnson. "They bring experience. They've experienced a ton through their careers. Obviously, with a young group around them, they almost become secondary coaches in a sense. Both are excited to help with this environment that I'm trying to put some life and energy and passion. Both guys are extremely fired up and understand some of the influence that they can have on some of the players we have here. So like I said, both those guys want to be here. They're ecstatic to be here, they want to get in this building and get going, and that's important to me and the group."
Up front, Vancouver added some physicality and speed as they signed forward Paul Cotter to a one-year contract worth $2.15 million. The 26-year-old can play both on the wing or at center and recorded 192 hits in 79 games last year. Johnson was excited to add Cotter to the organization, as he feels his style of play will fit in well with Manny Malhotra's system.
"Somebody that I've had an eye on for a while. I love his speed. He's got size. He plays a physical game. And he's got a scoring touch that I still think is a little bit untapped at 26 years old. There's upside. Excited to work with him. He's ecstatic to be coming here. It was just a win-win. I think he's in a bit of a prove-it year for himself. He wants to prove some people wrong. I've watched him for years, appreciated his game, and taken the opportunity to get him here and into our group. How Manny wants to play: play fast, play direct, play north. I think he's going to fit that perfectly"
The other big addition was signing Jamie Oleksiak to a two-year deal that carries an AAV of $5 million. The hulking left-shot defender is listed at 6'7", 252lb and recorded 112 hits in 78 games last season. Oleksiak is projected to play next year in the top four and should see plenty of time on the penalty kill for the Canucks.
"He's got size and things that he brings to the table. Throughout the course of the week, you're looking at all different types of players. What may come available. The timing of (the Marcus Pettersson trade), and looking at the opportunity that may come from today. You've got to pivot very quickly. That's something I pivoted on extremely quickly. And thankful, the timing of that to be able to come together. I feel like on a shorter term, we're getting a big body that can penalty kill. That gives us some stiffness, and again, you look at the young defensemen we have. We've got the opportunity to pair each of them with an experienced player to help them through their process and their development. So we're adding a really good person that wants to be in Vancouver, so that's again a win-win for me."
As for the big trade, Marcus Pettersson was moved to the New York Rangers for a 2030 first-round pick. The selection is top-10 protected and has the potential to become an unprotected 2031 first-round pick. According to Johnson, Pettersson was okay with being part of the rebuild but ultimately accepted a move to a team projected to be fighting for a spot in the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"He was very on board with what we were going to do. The process and the impact that he could have on some younger players of being a part of this and changing the environment. So that was a discussion that needed to be had. But at the end of the day, I think for a player like Marcus, a team obviously desiring him, that he's got a chance to go win and win now. I think it's a win for us, but also for him and his career, and where he's at. New York is a great team, some great players there, and an opportunity for him to take a stab at winning."
Finally, the Canucks made two depth signings in forwards Akil Thomas and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Both were one-year, two-way deals. When asked about the two signings, Johnson explained how important it is not just to have depth in the NHL but also with the Abbotsford Canucks.
"Depth is crucial through injuries, through movement. We want to make sure our young players in Abbotsford are insulated for their development and have people around them to support. Nobody understands that more than I. So, I think Rich (Seeley) has done a fantastic job in a very short amount of time of evaluating what we have, and then adding pieces that you know will sustain us through a lot of different scenarios throughout the season."
The final important note from Johnson's media availability was the status of the contract extensions for Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren. Both player have one more year left on their deals, but are eligible to sign extensions. When asked if he had started negotiations with the agents, Johnson said, "We've had conversations about the players, about the big picture. Something that obviously, getting through draft and free agency, and there's a lot going on, and everybody understands that. As we get through this, and the dust settles a little bit, those will be things that you start to think about and talk about."
Overall, Johnson had a strong first free agency as Vancouver's GM. He signed five short-term deals while moving one of the Canucks' premier trade pieces for a future first-round pick. Even though he has only been on the job for a few months, Johnson has already made significant changes to Vancouver's roster for the 2026-27 campaign.
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