Ryan Johnson Reflects On The Handful Of Moves The Vancouver Canucks Made To Kick Off 2026 Free Agency

"He's got size and things that he brings to the table. Throughout the course of the week, you're looking at all different types of players. What may come available. The timing of (the Marcus Pettersson trade), and looking at the opportunity that may come from today. You've got to pivot very quickly. That's something I pivoted on extremely quickly. And thankful, the timing of that to be able to come together. I feel like on a shorter term, we're getting a big body that can penalty kill. That gives us some stiffness, and again, you look at the young defensemen we have. We've got the opportunity to pair each of them with an experienced player to help them through their process and their development. So we're adding a really good person that wants to be in Vancouver, so that's again a win-win for me."