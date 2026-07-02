‘I Care And Want To Make Things Better’: Canucks Defenceman Luke Schenn Discusses Joining Vancouver For The Third Time

Luke Schenn will officially be joining the Canucks for the third time throughout his NHL career.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a player who’s returned to the Vancouver Canucks organization on two separate occasions.
Somehow, that’s exactly what the Canucks got on July 1 when they signed defenceman Luke Schenn to a one-year contract in free agency.
Schenn, of course, is notably joining the Canucks for the third time throughout his long-tenured NHL career. The organization has found itself in vastly different positions through each of the defenceman’s stints with Vancouver.
In 2018–19, when he was traded to Vancouver for Michael Del Zotto, the Canucks looked to be a team on the rise, gunning for trips to the playoffs in the following seasons.
When he signed with the Canucks in free-agency in 2021, after winning two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver wound up in an in-betweener role — still playoff-hopeful but clearly in need of a piece or two before they could fully contend.
Now, as Schenn prepares to make his third stop in Vancouver, the Canucks have clearly dropped off compared to the past. Officially in rebuild-mode, it’s going to take some time before Vancouver becomes a true playoff-contender.
Contributing to the organization’s eventual greatness is something Schenn doesn’t take lightly.
“Vancouver, to me, isn’t just a place where you’re going to just put another year in worth in the NHL,” he told reporters shortly after signing his one-year deal with the team. “Obviously, you know what they’re doing right now in terms of the rebuild and where they’re going, and I want to be a part of that. And I’m looking forward to it, obviously. I know where they’re at in terms of where they are in the organization and what the plan is. But, like I said, I care, and want to make things better and help out in the room, and on the ice, and help be a part of it, so I’m excited.”
This time around, however, Schenn knows his role will be different. The number of minutes he plays or stats he puts up won’t be the big thing discussed — it’ll be the kind of experience he can impart on the team.
“I think that actually excites me to pass on some of my experience, and I think there’s not much in my NHL career that I haven’t really gone through, whether it’s being a high draft pick, like some of the kids are on the team — or guys, I should say — are on the team. I’ve been traded, I’ve been in the American League, I’ve been in the press box, I’ve won the cup, and I’ve been on winning teams, and I’ve been on rebuilding teams. I think there’s a lot that I can share and experience.”
Schenn adds to the hint of familiarity embedded in a Canucks locker room that has undergone massive turnover since the start of the 2025–26 season, never mind the changes that have occurred throughout the years prior. Many of Vancouver’s new management and coaching staff were still within the organization during both of Schenn’s two other tenures with the Canucks.
One specific connection representing a near full-circle movement is Schenn’s link to new-Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson, who the defenceman credits with helping him ‘revive’ his NHL career.
“RJ was a huge part of why I’m even maybe back in the NHL, when I got traded from Anaheim and had to start in Utica,” he said. “RJ was incredible. He was in my corner, trying to help get me back and push to get me back into the NHL and communicate with me.”
Returning to Vancouver means a reunion with not just familiar people on staff, but also with former teammates in Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, and Elias Pettersson. The bulk of Schenn’s new teammates will, however, be new — especially on the team’s young blueline.
In 2018–19, Schenn was the first NHL defenceman that Quinn Hughes was partnered with when the ex-Canucks captain made his debut back on March 28. Now, seven years later, Schenn may be tasked with a similar situation with budding young defenceman Zeev Buium on the rise. Having heard things about Buium from ex-Tampa Bay teammate Zach Bogosian, who played with Buium on the Minnesota Wild, Schenn’s done the pre-scout on the young defenceman and knows what could be expected of him.
“Obviously said he’s a great personality, great character, and obviously a super high upside too. Maybe it’s similar for me when I played with Quinn, in terms of a guy who’s young and can skate and move the puck, and you’ve gotta just help him out along the way.”
Additions to the team like Schenn and Brendan Gallagher are big for a Canucks locker room that has specified time and time again that they’re looking to improve their culture. Both players have expressed how excited they are about that prospect, both in public as well as amongst themselves.
“He’s already been texting me here since the news came out, and we’re both really excited to come and join the Canucks,” Schenn said of newly-acquired forward Gallagher, who Vancouver traded for on Monday. “Obviously we’re experienced guys, and feel like we can definitely help out in different areas, but obviously the big word is, with culture, that’s obviously what we really would like to help out [with], and any which way we can with that, and obviously on the ice, and work, and compete, and all those little things.”
Culture is the big task the Canucks are looking to tackle. Over seven years after he first joined the organization, Schenn will be one of the guys to help them get there.
“It’s not one thing, it’s different. It starts with probably the little habits, which are big habits [...] practice habits, like every day, simple things, doing it correctly, putting the pass on the tape, battling in practice, not taking shortcuts off the ice in the gym, in a game, doing the correct thing shift after shift, no matter what the circumstances, and continuing to work towards whatever you’re trying to achieve.”
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