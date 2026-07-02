‘I Care And Want To Make Things Better’: Canucks Defenceman Luke Schenn Discusses Joining Vancouver For The Third Time

“Vancouver, to me, isn’t just a place where you’re going to just put another year in worth in the NHL,” he told reporters shortly after signing his one-year deal with the team. “Obviously, you know what they’re doing right now in terms of the rebuild and where they’re going, and I want to be a part of that. And I’m looking forward to it, obviously. I know where they’re at in terms of where they are in the organization and what the plan is. But, like I said, I care, and want to make things better and help out in the room, and on the ice, and help be a part of it, so I’m excited.”