Should The Vancouver Canucks Pursue Forward Shane Wright?

Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright is reportedly open to a trade to the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks need to be strategic during their current rebuild. While it is important to collect as many draft picks as possible, Ryan Johnson and his team also need to be adding young players who will be in their prime when Vancouver is once again competitive. One player reportedly on the trade block is Shane Wright, who, at this point in his career, needs a change of scenery.
Wright is currently entering his third full NHL season. The 22-year-old has played 169 career games with the Seattle Kraken and is coming off a campaign in which he recorded 27 points in 74 games. While Wright has the potential to become a bona fide top-six forward in the NHL, he is not getting opportunities in Seattle, as he played over 16 minutes only seven times last year.
Overall, Wright has had quite the hockey journey. He was granted Exceptional Status in the OHL, but missed the entire 2020-21 season as the league was suspended due to COVID-19. Since then, Wright has captained Canada at both the U18s and World Juniors, played in a Calder Cup Final and, of course, made his NHL debut all before his 19th birthday.
As for the Canucks, this is the type of player Vancouver should be targeting during their rebuild. Not only does he fit the age demographic, but according to a report by Postmedia's Ben Kuzma, Wright is interested in joining the Canucks. Finally, Wright is a right-handed center, which is a position of need for the organization.
While adding a player of Wright's calibre is something Vancouver should pursue, Johnson also has to ensure the Canucks are not giving away premium young assets. For example, players like Zeev Buium, Tom Willander and defenceman Elias Pettersson should not be included in a trade. Vancouver is also not in a position to give up first-round picks, as the Canucks currently do not have any extra over the next three years.
As mentioned, Wright is the type of player Vancouver should be targeting at this stage of the rebuild. Acquiring him now would allow the former fourth-overall pick to grow with the group and develop under the watchful eye of Manny Malhotra. As long as the trade cost is reasonable, Johnson and his team should be looking to add Wright to the organization.
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