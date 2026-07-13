Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Aatu Räty

Grading Canucks forward Aatu Räty's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on center Aatu Räty.
Räty 's 2025–26 Season Review
The 2025-26 campaign was a challenging one for Räty. While he did set a new career high with 14 points, the 23-year-old only played 66 games and was a healthy scratch for parts of the season. When Räty was in the lineup, he was often relegated to fourth-line duties as he averaged 12:01 per game.
Where Räty thrived last year was the faceoff dot. He won 307 of his 470 draws, while his 60.7 win percentage ranked fifth among all players who took at least 400 faceoffs in 2025-26. Räty became so reliable in the faceoff dot that he would be sent out for defensive zone draws and head right to the bench after the puck was cleared.
Räty also became a physical presence when he was in the lineup. He recorded 165 hits, which ranked first among players who finished the season in Vancouver. Overall, Räty's commitment to finishing his checks shows his willingness to stay engaged and find ways to impact the game on a nightly basis.
After the season was over, Räty played for Finland at the 2026 World Championship. Over his 10 games, he recorded seven points and helped Finland capture a Gold Medal. Just like during the season, Räty was also dominant in the faceoff dot, as he won 64.39% of his draws.
With the Canucks fully shifting to a rebuild, Räty should get more opportunities next year. He has worked with Manny Malhotra in the past, with the Finnish center recording 40 points in 43 AHL games during the 2024-25 season. If Räty can make the most of his opportunities, he has the potential to become a solid third-line center next season.
Räty's 2025–26 Letter Grade
Overall, Räty's 2025-26 campaign was a mixed bag. As mentioned, he was strong in the faceoff dot, but could not find a way to consistently contribute on the scoresheet. That being said, he did show some positive development signs from a defensive perspective, which shows he is ready for most responsibility next year.
Ultimately, Räty receives an C+ grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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