Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:00 AM
The Canucks traded locker-room favourite Max Sasson to the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon.
The Vancouver Canucks made a surprising move Friday afternoon, sending forward Max Sasson to the New York Rangers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.
Sasson, who’d signed his first NHL contract with the Canucks as an NCAA free-agent back in 2023, spent a total of 119 games with Vancouver through a three-season span in the NHL. This included 106 games with Vancouver’s AHL-affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, with whom he won the Calder Cup with back in 2025.
Through his time with the Canucks, Sasson established himself as a locker-room favourite, organizing team dinners and taking younger players under his wing.
Zeev Buium is one of the players that gravitated towards Sasson throughout the turmoils of Vancouver’s 25–49–8 season in 2025–26. A newcomer, having been one of four pieces dealt to Vancouver by the Minnesota Wild in the trade for Quinn Hughes, Sasson was one of the players that welcomed Buium into the locker room “with open arms.
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“[He’s] someone we all love and appreciated in the room. Brought great energy every day, someone who kinda welcomed me with open arms right away,” the defenceman told The Hockey News ahead of Saturday’s game. “[I was] fortunate to get pretty tight with them over our time being here together. And it sucks, but that’s hockey. I went through it last year, and guys in this room have been through it, so never fun.”
There’s a key element to Sasson’s game that made him a threat when attacking off the rush. His speed, often used to capitalize on a break or advance play into the O-zone, is something Buium says the team will miss most when it comes to the on-ice factor he brings.
“Just his speed, his competitiveness, how hard he works every day in practice, in games, just his work ethic, his compete, [...] his ability to kind of finish around the net, and all those five-hole goals,” he said with a chuckle. “Definitely someone that was a huge help for us. [A] guy for me where, when he’s on the ice, you know to give it to him with speed, or he’s going to forecheck hard or backcheck, do all those little things that aren’t fun to do. The Rangers are definitely getting a really good player.”
Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra was also the bench boss behind Abbotsford’s Calder Cup-winning team back in 2025 and watched the forward develop from a top-line center in Abbotsford to a solid option for Vancouver down the middle.
“I have a lot of love for Max Sasson. Obviously, won a championship in Abbotsford with him. Great human being, but you have to separate the business side of it from those decisions, and there was an opportunity to change the dynamic of our group, and we decided to go that way. But I have nothing but love and respect for Max Sasson.”
A similar story goes for Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson, who was also the GM in Abbotsford when the team won the Calder Cup.
“[It was a] very difficult phone call. It’s been a lot of time, a lot of history with Sass. He’s a great player, great person. I consider him a friend and always will, but we have to make some tough decisions along the journey that we’re in.”
Talking from the GM standpoint, however, Johnson noted that the decision had nothing to do with shopping the player. In this case, it was more-so related to Vancouver’s trajectory and what could work for the player opportunity-wise.
“Talking to teams daily, you’re always discussing options and players, and felt at the time where we are and where we’re trying to get to, it’s a great opportunity for Sass, for us, asset management of giving getting a pick back, but also an opportunity to give some players within the organization a chance to show us what they’re capable of.”
Oct 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson (63) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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