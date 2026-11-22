“Just his speed, his competitiveness, how hard he works every day in practice, in games, just his work ethic, his compete, [...] his ability to kind of finish around the net, and all those five-hole goals,” he said with a chuckle. “Definitely someone that was a huge help for us. [A] guy for me where, when he’s on the ice, you know to give it to him with speed, or he’s going to forecheck hard or backcheck, do all those little things that aren’t fun to do. The Rangers are definitely getting a really good player.”