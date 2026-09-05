'The End Goal Is Obviously A Stanley Cup.': Zeev Buium Is Ready To Impress After Signing His Mega Extension With The Vancouver Canucks

Zeev Buium signed an eight-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Zeev Buium has become the latest player to commit to the Vancouver Canucks long-term. The 20-year-old signed an eight-year extension with the organization on Friday, which will carry an AAV of $9.38 million. Buium's new deal will begin during the 2027-28 campaign, with the American defenceman becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2035.
In signing this deal, the Canucks hope that Buium becomes a top-pair defender for the organization. He will get plenty of opportunities this year, as he is projected to skate next to Filip Hronek while also playing on the power play. For Buium, he knows the pressure that comes with being one of the team's highest-paid players, but he is ready to embrace whatever challenges come his way.
"I don't think anyone's going to put more pressure on themselves than myself," said Buium. "I've always believed in myself and what I can do and my abilities. The staff we have here and the people around this organization. I think only good things are to come. I think pressure is also a privilege in a way, and to be able to have that means you're probably doing something right. It's something I take as a challenge, and try doing my best with."
Committing to an organization for close to a decade is a big moment in any player's career. Players need to feel comfortable with the team's direction and enjoy living in their new city. As Buium explained, signing a max-term deal was an easy choice, as his focus is now on bringing a championship to Vancouver.
"It was pretty easy for me. I think when they came with the offer, it wasn't a hard decision to make. I think personally, I wanted to be here for eight years. I didn't want it to be shorter, and I'm really glad. I love the city. I love the fan base. I love where this organization's going, and I want to be a Canuck. I want to be here, and hopefully the end goal is obviously a Stanley Cup. Hopefully bring that back one day, and for all the years, just really give the fans and everyone here in Vancouver something to cheer for."
Part of Buium's decision to sign a long-term extension was the off-ice team the Canucks assembled this year. Vancouver's management and coaching staff are filled with former players who care deeply about the city and the team. For Buium, he is excited to keep working with Ryan Johnson and the Sedins, as well as new Head Coach Manny Malhotra.
"I think for me personally, obviously the management, you know, (Ryan Johnson) and the Sedins, they're incredible people, first and foremost. Obviously, they've played here. They know what it's like. They played in the NHL for a really long time, and I think their direction, their vision, and what they see in this organization moving forward really resonates with what I believe. With the coaching staff, Manny, and all the guys. I mean, you hear from all the guys that have played for Manny and have been under RJ. The Max Sassons of the world, Linus Karlsson, all those guys. Like the respect that they have for them, and how much they love them. Even a guy like (Brock) Boeser can attest to that and talk about a guy like Manny. So to me, again, a no-brainer. A really easy decision. I just can't wait to be able to work with these guys for the next nine years."
As for on the ice, the Canucks are building a roster full of young talent. While the roster will still have some experienced players, Vancouver is projected to have one of the youngest lineups during the 2026-27 campaign. Having so many young players is a positive for Buium, as he and his teammates can help build a positive culture surrounding the team.
"It's amazing. I think it's really special that we're all in the position that we're in, and we get to dictate what the Vancouver Canucks look like moving forward, what our seasons look like, wins and losses, and the culture. So I think that's a really unique position for all of us to be in. It's just awesome that I get to share that with all the guys."
While there is some risk, Buium's contract could be a steal in a few years. He is considered one of the top young defencemen in the league for a reason and could take over as the Canucks' number one defenceman sooner rather than later. Ultimately, this was a smart move by the organization, as they now have their potential future star defender under contract for close to a decade.
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