'The End Goal Is Obviously A Stanley Cup.': Zeev Buium Is Ready To Impress After Signing His Mega Extension With The Vancouver Canucks

"I think for me personally, obviously the management, you know, (Ryan Johnson) and the Sedins, they're incredible people, first and foremost. Obviously, they've played here. They know what it's like. They played in the NHL for a really long time, and I think their direction, their vision, and what they see in this organization moving forward really resonates with what I believe. With the coaching staff, Manny, and all the guys. I mean, you hear from all the guys that have played for Manny and have been under RJ. The Max Sassons of the world, Linus Karlsson, all those guys. Like the respect that they have for them, and how much they love them. Even a guy like (Brock) Boeser can attest to that and talk about a guy like Manny. So to me, again, a no-brainer. A really easy decision. I just can't wait to be able to work with these guys for the next nine years."