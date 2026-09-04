2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: Vegas Golden Knights

A look at the 2026-27 Vegas Golden Knights.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026–27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver’s Pacific Division opponents. Today’s team is the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vegas Golden Knights 2025–26 Season:
Record: 39-26-17
Division Ranking: 1st
Playoffs: Stanley Cup Final Loss
Goals For: 264
Goals Against: 242
Power Play: 24.6%
Penalty Kill: 81.4%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights decided to part ways with Head Coach John Tortorella. The former Canucks bench boss was hired just before the playoffs after the team decided to fire Bruce Cassidy. As for Vegas' new bench boss, that will be Ryan Craig, who spent the last three years in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights.
Overall, the Golden Knights did not make any waves this past off-season. They are bringing back an almost identical roster, with the only major change being a new head coach. As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Biggest Storyline For The 2026–27 Season:
The biggest storyline heading into next year is whether Vegas will have a Stanley Cup Final visit hangover. On top of a long run, multiple key members of the team also went to the Olympics, which could cause some fatigue. While there is a chance the Golden Knights could start slow out of the gate, they will most likely find their footing before the end of 2026.
Player To Watch:
One player to keep an eye on this season is center William Karlsson. The 33-year-old played just 14 games in the regular season while also missing the first round of the post-season with an injury. If Karlsson can stay healthy, Vegas will have one of the strongest center groups not just in the Western Conference, but across the NHL.
Key Additions:
- Marc Gatcomb
- Victor Olofsson
- Parker Wotherspoon
- Ville Heinola
Key Subtractions:
- Pavel Dorofeyev
- Akira Schmid
- Kaedan Korczak
- Keegan Kolesar
Schedule Against The Canucks
- October 4 vs. Vegas
- November 15 @ Vegas
- March 25 vs. Vegas
- March 31 @ Vegas
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