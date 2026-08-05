Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Jake DeBrusk

Operating under the assumption that DeBrusk remains with the Canucks at the start of the year, the likeliest option is that he’ll start the year on Vancouver’s top-line — potentially with Boeser and Pettersson. Given his track record of managing to put together so many 40-point seasons, even if the Canucks struggle next year, DeBrusk will still likely find a way to put 20 goals into the net. He’ll remain a fixture on Vancouver’s power play, particularly near the net, where he can continue to find success as he has throughout his time with the Canucks.