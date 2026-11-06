Against the Wind: 3 Observations as Young Golden Knights Lead the Way Against Red Wings

“He’s so fun to watch. He’s got lightning speed; he can do pretty much everything,” Bowman continued. “There’s not a lot to dislike [about his game]. When he’s out there, he’s playing hard, and he’s getting to those areas that you have to get to. He’s strong on his skates, and he’s fast— he’s really fast. His puck skills are unbelievable, world-class... He can do some pretty elite stuff with the puck, and it’s cool to see it working out in games.”