Any Given Night: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Suffer Most Shocking Loss in Franchise History

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 7:05 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 7:05 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.— When you see a 6-3 final in a game between the Stanley Cup-contending Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks, you wouldn’t assume that the team with seven points in 21 games came out on top. But you know what they say about when you assume– they say that in the NHL, any team can win on any given night.
“In the NHL, you have to show up every night to win,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the shocking loss. “We had opportunities to get back in it, but when you’re chasing, your margin for error is very thin.”
The Golden Knights fought to get back into the game but struggled against a team with just three wins heading into Sunday’s matchup.
“I thought we had a good fight at the end,” said defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. “But we can’t be giving up that many goals and trying to come back that late. We definitely had the belief in here to come back in those games, but we just didn’t have it tonight.”
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Golden Knights captain Mark Stone tied the franchise’s all-time points record with a power play goal early in the third period. Jonathan Marchessault previously held the record with 417 points in 514 games. Stone accomplished this in just 421 games.
“I love playing here,” Stone said after the loss. “Happy to continue to play here and produce.”
1. What Went Wrong?
When Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig was asked where things went wrong in Sunday’s game against the 32nd-place Canucks, he simply responded: “puck drop.”
“The game was decided when the puck was dropped,” Craig said after the 6-3 loss. “I thought we did some good things early; we had some opportunities. But you have to keep going and stay with it. They go, and they get the first one, and we were chasing from then on. So, we’re chasing with the puck in the sense that I didn’t think we attacked with the right pace. And then without the puck, I thought there was hesitation in our defending in close.”
The Golden Knights actually started well, and recorded the first five shots of the game. Then Brett Howden took a penalty, and it was all downhill from there.
“We did some good things to start,” Craig continued. “Then we take a penalty, and their first shot goes in. We didn’t help ourselves there, but it’s 1-0. We get it to 2-1, they make it 4-1. And then we claw our way back, and we just chase the whole night. And chasing’s hard. It’s hard. Anybody can beat anybody in the NHL, and there’s a level you have to get to. We didn’t get to that level of our team game that you need to do to win.”
2. The Dagger
The Golden Knights entered the second period down 3-1, but drew an early penalty. The 5th-ranked power play was already 1-for-1 on the night against the Canucks, who had the league’s worst penalty kill. They had all the momentum, and really should have pulled to within one right then and there.
Instead, Canucks defenseman Jamie Oleksiak blocked Mark Stone’s attempt at a centering pass and sent a stretch pass up the middle of the ice to Filip Chytil. Chytil knocked the puck down, sped into the zone, and beat Carter Hart from in tight.
“We were a little slow to start the power play, and then I forced one in there,” Stone said after the 6-3 loss. “And, I mean, [Oleksiak] makes a really nice play to bat that down. But, again, you take your foot off the gas for a split second and think that they’re gonna dump it, but we do it, right? We do it sometimes 5-on-4. The team takes their foot off the gas, and me and Jack go. And that’s what that guy did; he made a good play. But you got to finish shifts.”
“That goal makes it 4-1,” said head coach Ryan Craig. “We have an opportunity going into there that you feel pretty good about us getting right back to where we need to get to. And a mistake happens in the sense of, they get in behind us, knock a puck down and score a goal… That’s what happens: you start to press a little bit, and now that margin for error gets you back, and that ends up being the winning goal.”
3. All Work and No Play
When Jack Eichel is at the top of his game, there is very little that an opposing team can do to stop him. He has some of the best vision in the league, and his elite playmaking lets him make passes most players wouldn’t even consider trying. He’s a strong player, a graceful skater, and it’s nearly impossible for opposing players to knock him off the puck.
But right now, it needs to be said: Eichel doesn’t look like himself, and he hasn’t for a few games.
The passes that are usually so routine for Eichel just aren’t connecting. He doesn’t seem as sure of himself when he has the puck— he’s holding onto it for far too long on the power play, whichgives the opposing team time to get their sticks into the passing lane. And he’s still strong on the puck, but he can be knocked off it.
You can see that Eichel is visibly frustrated when his passes don’t connect, so this rough patch obviously doesn’t come from a lack of effort. And it’s far too early to be concerned. But it’s something to monitor.
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