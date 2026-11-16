Any Given Night: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Suffer Most Shocking Loss in Franchise History

“The game was decided when the puck was dropped,” Craig said after the 6-3 loss. “I thought we did some good things early; we had some opportunities. But you have to keep going and stay with it. They go, and they get the first one, and we were chasing from then on. So, we’re chasing with the puck in the sense that I didn’t think we attacked with the right pace. And then without the puck, I thought there was hesitation in our defending in close.”