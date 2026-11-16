Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 5:21 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 5:21 AM
Mark Stone tied the Golden Knights’ franchise scoring record, but a 6-3 loss to Vancouver overshadowed the milestone. Vegas surrendered an immediate answer to his third-period goal as the Canucks snapped a seven-game skid.
LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone had a milestone to celebrate Sunday night. Instead, the Golden Knights captain wanted his team to remember what losing felt like.
Stone tied Jonathan Marchessault’s franchise record with his 417th point as a Golden Knight, but Vegas lost 6-3 to the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, ending its six-game point streak.
“You want to kind of remember that feeling,” Stone said. “I mean, it was not a good game by us. Obviously, we weren’t ready to play from the start, so we were chasing it the whole game.”
Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each scored twice for Vancouver, which snapped a seven-game losing streak and an eight-game skid against Vegas. Elias Pettersson and Drew O’Connor also scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves.
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Victor Olofsson and Braeden Bowman supplied Vegas’ other goals. Carter Hart stopped 21 shots as the Golden Knights fell to 13-6-3.
Stone identified the areas around both goals as a difference.
“I think we could have done a better job at creating some more chaos around their goalie, and they had their way against us in our net fronts,” Stone said.
Vancouver took a 2-0 lead on Pettersson’s power-play goal at 5:20 of the first period and Karlsson’s goal at 9:49.
Olofsson answered on the power play at 13:30, extending his goal streak to three games. But Chytil restored Vancouver’s two-goal cushion at 17:36, then scored shorthanded at 2:14 of the second period to make it 4-1.
Stone took responsibility for forcing a puck into coverage on the power play before Chytil’s second goal.
“He made a good play, but you got to finish shifts,” Stone said.
Bowman cut the deficit to 4-2 at 11:57 of the second. Stone’s power-play goal early in the third brought Vegas within one and moved him alongside Marchessault in the franchise record book.
O’Connor answered 24 seconds later.
“I don’t think we managed momentum very well,” Stone said. “Even when we got it, we let them get it back right away.”
Karlsson’s empty-net goal with 2:14 remaining completed the scoring, sending Vancouver to its fourth victory of the season.
Vegas defenseman Parker Wotherspoon credited his team’s willingness to keep pushing, but acknowledged the problem with needing another comeback.
“I thought we had a good fight at the end,” Wotherspoon said. “We can’t be giving up that many goals and trying to come back that late.”
For Stone, the lesson extended beyond one difficult night.
“Every team has good players,” he said. “If you get down a couple goals, you have to waste energy trying to come back, and that’s just not the recipe for sustained success.”
KEY MOMENT: 24 seconds later
O’Connor’s goal at 1:48 of the third period. Stone had brought Vegas within 4-3 just 24 seconds earlier, giving the Golden Knights an opening to erase what had been a three-goal deficit. Vancouver immediately restored its two-goal cushion, and Vegas never got closer.
KEY STAT: 1 and 1
The Canucks scored once on the power play and once shorthanded. Chytil’s shorthanded goal was particularly costly, turning a Vegas opportunity to narrow a 3-1 deficit into a 4-1 Vancouver lead.
WHAT A KNIGHT: The Captain
Stone scored his team-leading 11th goal and tied Marchessault’s franchise record with 417 points as a Golden Knight. The captain’s milestone came on a night when his attention remained on his team’s shortcomings.
“I love playing here,” Stone said. “Happy to continue to play here and produce.”
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights host Dallas on Tuesday and Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (77) scores a shorthanded goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the second period at T-Mobile Arena.
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